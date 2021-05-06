Editor
Californians gave Gavin Newsom a massive landslide victory in 2018. He’s provided Californians with excellent leadership for the first two-plus years of his first term. A small minority of Republicans are trying to overturn the will of a large majority of Californians with a recall effort, and we should all be outraged and prepared to do anything to prevent them from succeeding!
If you signed the recall petition you have until June 8 to ask your local election officials to remove your name from the recall petition and you should. If this massive waste of public time and money proceeds (the recall will cost an estimated $18 per voter!) we must ensure that Gavin Newsom gets even more votes than he did in 2018.
This recall effort was conceived of and implemented by Trump-loving extremists. If Californians don’t awaken in time to remove their names from the petitions and the recall election proceeds, voters must know that a vote for anyone but Gavin Newsom will be a vote for Trumpism! The time to challenge this governor begins June 2022 when the California Primary process begins.
Bob Wetzel
Murphys