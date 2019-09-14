Sept. 17 is the 232nd anniversary of our wonderful U.S. Constitution.
For many thousands of years, human slavery was normal – including in the United States.
America was the first to claw its way out of the darkness of tyranny and put a solution down on paper.
Our founding fathers possessed an incredible amount of knowledge and wisdom by recognizing natural human rights and restricting the size of the new government, so those rights would be protected.
This led the way for future generations to emerge from almost universal bigotry to the enjoyment of liberty and prosperity today. Still not perfect but going in the right direction.
Just what are the fundamental human rights?
Although Thomas Jefferson used the term “pursuit of happiness” in the Declaration of Independence, the actual rights are Life, Liberty and Property as stated in the 5th and 14th Amendments to our Constitution.
Will our children enjoy a free society?
I think the answer is no, unless we rediscover and share the principles of our free society. That includes learning about the Constitution and especially helping young people do the same.
Perhaps the rise of socialism in America is in direct proportion to the ignorance of our Constitution and its purpose.
I think there are two very easy ways to make a positive difference.
The first is reading and sharing the fun little booklet “The U.S. Constitution and Fascinating Facts About It.”
The second is taking the free 10-lesson web course offered by Hillsdale College.
When would be the best time to start? How about today?