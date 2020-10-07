Editor
The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and will continue to plague us for many months to come. Millions have lost their employer-provided health insurance in the pandemic-driven recession. But there is a safety net for them: Covered California, thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
The ACA, passed by Congress and signed into law a decade ago, extended health coverage to over 20 million Americans and included protection for those with pre-existing conditions. By the way, COVID-19 is the new pre-existing condition. The law also allowed young adults to remain on their parents’ insurance plans up to age 26 and provided for many types of preventive services and screenings in Medicare.
Of the millions that now depend on the ACA for health coverage, over 75,000 are here in our congressional district (CA-04). But our representative, Tom McClintock, doesn’t want them to have this health care. For almost 40 years, Tom McClintock has enjoyed the best health care coverage our tax dollars can buy. Yet, he has consistently tried to deny or take away affordable healthcare from everyone else.
He opposed the passage of the ACA and between 2011 and 2017 he voted more than 60 times to repeal, defund, or weaken this law. According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, McClintock’s votes would not only have resulted in millions losing their health insurance, but would also have increased out-of-pocket prescription costs, allowed insurance companies to reduce benefits, denied coverage to people with prior conditions, and raised premiums by as much as 800% over then-current law. (Source: https://mcclintockfacts.com/seniors/)
We need someone who understands the needs of his constituents and cares about their healthcare. He needs to be replaced. We deserve better.
S.G. Ashby,
Valley Springs