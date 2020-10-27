Editor

Behavior is our only defense against COVID-19. There has been some talk in the news and on social media about allowing COVID-19 to run freely instead of fighting it so we will develop “herd immunity” to it. The idea that we could develop herd immunity in one generation is a total fantasy.

We have herd immunity to the common cold. Almost everybody gets it and almost nobody dies from it. That’s natural herd immunity – but it has taken us since sometime back in the Stone Age to achieve it.

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 is still with us. “Approximately 9% of the world’s population is affected annually with up to 1 billion infections and 300,000 to 500,000 deaths each year” (Google). Even with well-developed and widely available vaccines, we have achieved only partial herd immunity to the flu in a century.

Until we get an effective vaccine against COVID-19, behavior is our only defense against it. Keep a safe distance and wear a mask!

Will Moore,

Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs

