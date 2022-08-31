Column Urbanus

Tree of Heaven, an invasive species introduced to the Mother Lode region by Chinese miners, can often be seen lining roadways.

Nestled in the Gold Country is a deceptively beautiful but extremely invasive tree. The Chinese miners brought the Tree of Heaven, also known as Ailanthus altissima, to California. The tree is almost indestructible. It thrives with no summer water. Spreading by roots, it suckers up, taking over abandoned yards, lots, tailings, towns, and forest. A toxin in the roots discourages competition with other seedlings. Apparently, the toxin is also medicinal. Called “Chunpi” in China, ground bark from the roots is used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat gastric inflammation, asthma, epilepsy, and possibly cancer. That’s nice. Except we don’t use it for anything but shade.

Another beneficial use for this tree: Feeding silkworms on the Tree of Heaven produces silk thread that is much stronger than silk from traditional mulberry trees. I’m glad to know that something attacks and eats it. Nothing in California does.

