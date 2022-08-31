Nestled in the Gold Country is a deceptively beautiful but extremely invasive tree. The Chinese miners brought the Tree of Heaven, also known as Ailanthus altissima, to California. The tree is almost indestructible. It thrives with no summer water. Spreading by roots, it suckers up, taking over abandoned yards, lots, tailings, towns, and forest. A toxin in the roots discourages competition with other seedlings. Apparently, the toxin is also medicinal. Called “Chunpi” in China, ground bark from the roots is used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat gastric inflammation, asthma, epilepsy, and possibly cancer. That’s nice. Except we don’t use it for anything but shade.
Another beneficial use for this tree: Feeding silkworms on the Tree of Heaven produces silk thread that is much stronger than silk from traditional mulberry trees. I’m glad to know that something attacks and eats it. Nothing in California does.
It needs to be eradicated.
My neighbor has a row of them. Finally mature, they are producing seeds—mass amounts of seeds. A full-sized tree can produce up to 300,000 seeds dispersed by the wind. It amazed me to see a six-foot Tree of Heaven pop up in the middle of my quince—about 200 yards from the neighbor’s trees. How did it get there? I whacked it off at the roots, figuring I’d spray the suckers with herbicide. Big mistake. With its aggressive root system, and no top, about 30 little trees sprouted up all over my landscape from every tiny little root. Just pulling them up did nothing. Three more appeared in their place. I sprayed Roundup and brush killer over a couple of months each time it suckered up, finally stamping it out.
Then trees started popping up all over my 5-acre property.
The Tree of “Heaven” is replacing certain areas of our oak forests and escaping into the wild. You cut it down. It suckers right back. Our native trees are no match for this Hydra-like monster. Animals will not eat it. The leaves and stems stink—an easy way to realize what has invaded your property. If you must cut it down, kill any suckers with herbicides.
Hey, I’m a tree guy. I’ve certainly introduced my share of non-native species over the years. California can grow trees from around the world. Including non-native fruit and nut trees. We love our trees with fall color and beautiful flowers in spring and summer and pick our trees from around the world. But nothing is so invasive as the so-called Tree of Heaven.
According to the journal “Plants, People, Planet,” 100 of the 881 U.S. native tree species in the lower 48 states are threatened with extinction. Between climate change, loss of habitat, drought, insects, and disease, it’s a tough go for some trees.
A disease almost wiped out the American chestnut, the dominant tree of much of the East. Billions of trees died as the disease spread through the country at the beginning of the 20th century. Dutch Elm Disease killed off most of the huge American elms. We’ve seen millions of Ponderosa pines die from drought and bark beetles. And now, 20% of giant sequoia trees have died from forest fire. Trees that live for millennia that were supposed to be fire resistant were wiped out in days.
Yet the Tree of Heaven thrives. And it can only get worse as it takes over the native oak and pine forest. It may seem nostalgic for some because it has been a staple of the entire Gold Country. In Calaveras, it grows mostly in San Andreas, Angels Camp, Murphys, Mokelumne Hill, and in-between, and out of control along the highways.
To me, the tree is a menace. Yes, it has some qualities. It’s super drought tolerant and seems to thrive when even native trees struggle to keep their leaves. Everything has its good and bad points. This tree is a weed. And it takes over.
I’d rename the tree right now if I could. Instead of the Tree of Heaven, I’d call it the Tree of Hell. This tree can survive nuclear blasts, asteroids from space, and the pits of Hell. Alright, I made that last part up. But you get the idea. It’s a survivor. We may have to live with it, but not on my property.
