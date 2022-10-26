Editor
The Vallecito Teachers Association (VTA) is pleased to announce their endorsement of Jessica Hitchcock, Shannon Simpson, and Maya Radisich in the upcoming election for the Vallecito Union School District Governing Board.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor
The Vallecito Teachers Association (VTA) is pleased to announce their endorsement of Jessica Hitchcock, Shannon Simpson, and Maya Radisich in the upcoming election for the Vallecito Union School District Governing Board.
As incumbents, Jessica and Shannon have demonstrated their capability and commitment to VUSD. Maya joins them as a passionate and qualified candidate. All three are parents of current VUSD students, committed to promoting educational excellence.
VTA encourages all eligible voters to make the effort to vote on Nov. 8, and join the teachers in voting for Jessica Hitchcock, Shannon Simpson, and Maya Radisich.
For more information on Jessica, Shannon, and Maya, please visit their campaign websites:
www.jessicaforvusd.com, www.shannonsimpson.info, and Maya Radisich for Vallecito Union School Board on Facebook.
Sally Klassen and Teglene Ryan, Vallecito Teachers Association
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.