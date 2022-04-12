Our little compact was surrounded by shiny pickups reflecting the morning sun. It dawned on me that the traffic was a perfect metaphor for the new election cycle we’ve entered. A little blue compact in a sea of red behemoths. Few of the pickups looked like work trucks, so I wondered aloud how the driver was enjoying gas prices that had doubled while their gas mileage had likely remained in single digit per the gallon. My passenger said, “Oh, well, guess they can afford it.” I countered with, “Yeah, but can we afford it?” And suddenly, heading for breakfast, we faced once more the age-old, primal question of what we need versus what we want.
Elections are a good place for big picturing. My view is that we need better representation. Instead of someone who is a simple echo chamber for one of the worst administrations on record, District 4 needs a representative who cares about his constituent’s concerns. Let his counterparts down south attack the so-called invasions at the southern border. McClintock blindly follows the childish rants of an ex-president who thinks Critical Race Theory is who will win the Indy 500. He is in lockstep with such deep thinking as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and equally idiotic slogans. Local jobs, educational needs and impending environmental doom have all been back-burnered by our present non-representative.
When the country was threatened, our rugged U.S. individualism used to morph from dueling Medusa head serpents into one solid face of righteousness. Racism and all those other nasty “isms” took a backseat to the defense of a way of life we believed everyone had and deserved. That, of course, was not true. Not every American had the same life. Today those widely disparate personalities aren’t coalescing for the greater good. Imagine a third of the Greatest Generation balking at stopping the Axis and saying that the Jews got what they deserved.
Maybe one of the benefits of this division is that petty grievances and prejudices are exposed, and it will be very hard for traitors to go back to the halcyon, deluded days of yore. Excuses like “I just got swept up and tried to hang the vice-president” sound pretty lame since Pence was from your party, dude.
Do profits trump the communal good? The gas industry execs think so. Maybe they have watched too many dystopian movies where the rich fly away to paradise while the pesky poor people slug it out back in the slums. Of course, today they would need a rocket ship and a century to find a planet to build their Eden but, hey, they’d die rich, right?
The new election buzzsaw is already spitting out words to convince us who to vote for. If needed, even the foothills will suddenly be reminded that we are part of a larger collective, and we must do our part. They will push for their personal status quo but plea with us to think in terms of “we” and not “I,” hoping to join those paragons of “I-ness” leaning back in their incumbent chairs knowing that the country is, and likely always will be, a mass of gullible, lazy citizens searching for a rich person to tell them how to live.
We need water, not wine. In a recent Enterprise column Sean Kriletich warned us that the silver oxide used to seed the clouds to promote precipitation wrecks the environment. Some of the farmers who “feed America” guzzle water to grow nuts that are exported solely to Asia. “America” is just a fraction of the equation, and profits go into IRAs or offshore bank accounts.
We need a sustainable population, not unbridled births controlled by old white men who claim to be Christian but would be drop-kicked out of any of the heavens foretold by the world’s religions. I won’t mention what reincarnation would do to these hypocrites. Many white people demand verification of a fact by asking “Is it in the bible?” My reply? “Do you know what is not in the bible? White people.”
Need versus want is a fool’s argument, of course. If I say you do not need something, you have every right to swing that verbal lazy Susan around on me. I am just as guilty of coveting stuff at the granular level. Still, we all have to have things that we do not need, wasting resources and producing byproducts that will eventually kill the planet. Breathe your car’s exhaust for an hour and then tell me that you think those fumes are eco-neutral. “I worked hard for my money, I can afford it, and I should be able to spend it any way I want” is also a fool’s argument and could likely lead to ruin for us all.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com