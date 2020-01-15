Can there be those with souls so dead they have never said to themselves, “What a great adventure”? The following is one such reverie: “The Hunt” is by Irwin Cantieri, a friend of many years who actually gave me permission to use his name and share his writing.
“The Hunt”
We’re tired from driving 940 miles in a single day. We’re very cold out on Elk Mountain at zero dark 30. The rush to get on your stand is real as the bucks apparently don’t sleep well, and are on the move at the crack of dawn.
The next aggravating situation is nature calls at the oddest and most unusual times. Just when you find a spot to observe a location that might bring bucks into view, nature calls and indicates we need to address this problem as soon as possible. Preparing for this procedure is not easy, and it becomes the most difficult and worrisome concern of the morning. You, the great hunter, have secured heavy clothing upon your body and zipped all the pieces into place. You knew it would be cold so you dressed for it. Now with the very serious urge to deal with the nature thing, you must remove most of your clothing and expose yourself to the elements. You are now half-naked and you’re so cold you realize there shall be no mistakes, please. You remember from previous years you are vulnerable to falling, plus finding the wipes and applying them appropriately is an urgent matter. You are so glad when you finally get zipped back up and are finally ready to make the assault. The most important decision of the day has been made and ,considering other associated problems, everything turned out just like last year and most previous years. The focus, I almost forgot why we’re here, oh yes, is to bag a big buck and brag about how you endured the elements and it was so much fun. You don’t add you could have gone to the local butcher, ordered a whole beef, had it cut, wrapped and delivered to your home freezer for half the money. To top it off, you would be sitting by the fireplace watching the ballgames. There is no comparison here, not even close.
You are now on the stand when a rifle shot rings out, and then another one. Wow! Those shots were close, and maybe we struck pay dirt early. The excitement grows for the first time all morning. You become anxious to find out if the shot was from one of our group, and then over the portable radio you learn, the mortal sin of hunting: I missed him! The chatter continues regarding the size of the body and horns, and on and on. Finally, someone gets on his portable radio and tells the underachiever, “shut up!” A few more shots were heard and they seem farther away, not from one of our group.
The sun is up and we’re warmer but still cold. The deer that “were” have most likely moved past our location; we head back to the truck and turn the heater on. Again, we go over and over in our minds, the rhetorical question, “Are we having fun yet?” Let’s see, we used our vacation time, costs were prohibitive, it’s freezing cold, and we signed on for another five days.
Wow! This is a lot of fun isn’t it? It must be the animal instinct that brings us to this location time after time. The highlight of each day is the luncheons and the evening chatter and dinner. A few highballs assist with the conversation, and we hear again about the big one that was missed by the poor shooting by the same individual who missed a buck last year. Well, there is tomorrow, and you say to yourself we’re doing this again tomorrow.
In order to finish this piece off prior to pulling out my hair, we count the amount of successes we’ve had as we load the trucks for the travel back home: one shot-up deer, 17 misses, a possible hit we couldn’t find, and we had a wonderful time. Say what? The loading the trucks is rather easy because we’re taking less home than we brought.
The irony is, after 12 months, we will have forgotten the conditions of hunting in Wyoming and sign up for another disappointing venture. Sorry, I meant a family hunting trip, with the aroma of venison stew, the warm weather, and the fun of a close family deer hunting trip to Wyoming.
Ted Shannon is a Mokelumne resident and retired California Highway Patrol officer. Contact him at tsuj12@yahoo.com.