We all have too much stuff, yet many of us feel less-than-satisfied with our homes. Some people continue to buy more in the hopes that the “final” item will finally pull everything together.
A one-day makeover improves the look and function of your home using the things you already have. That is not to say that new purchases are never recommended, but inevitably the furnishings and accessories you have are important to you and need to be utilized and honored first. There is a reason you have that particular sofa right now, for example, and whether it be a sentimental, financial or practical reason, with a few simple changes, it can be shown to its best advantage.
As home decorators, we have the training, eye and objectivity to see the (sometimes hidden) potential in your home. An initial consultation allows us to ask questions, hear about the history of your items and ascertain your attachments to them so that we can then best coordinate and display the beautiful treasures you care most about.
Whichever room is the focus of a one-day makeover, several rooms of the house are often affected. Coffee tables may be swapped, the dining room sideboard used as a dresser or the mirror over the mantle repositioned in a bedroom, for example. Bedside tables can be used next to chairs or sofas, and lamps and lampshades are often interchanged. Throw pillows from the bed may look better on the couch, and the art now in the hall may be needed to add color over the mantle instead.
Accessories are often seen with a fresh, new perspective when placed elsewhere in the home. A china cabinet generally looks best filled with colorful china, ceramics and other pieces, as opposed to clear crystal, but the crystal may look lovely against a darker background, such as a painted wall or in front of a colorful platter or painting. Small figurines and items like candles and photos can be distributed throughout a shelving area, and when combined with items of a similar color or style, they will complement each other and everything will be more easily seen and appreciated.
Much to my delight, I have never experienced a house with absolutely nothing to improve, and each home has a style of its own, unlike any other. It is very common that the home has more furnishings, art and especially accessories than we need to use for the makeover. I generally designate an inconspicuous space to set aside accessories and collectibles that I choose not to use.
This fresh perspective allows you to see your home in a new, improved light, appreciate its potential and create space for future growth.
We are a society of consumers, and the built-in obsolescence of technology adds to this problem. We must attempt to use what we have, share what we don’t and try to keep things as simple, functional and beautiful as possible.
See what a difference a day can make!
