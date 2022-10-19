From time to time, we are called on as a community to select the best possible candidates to serve on our educational board, VUSD. This year, the Vallecito Teachers Association (VTA) voted to endorse Jessica Hitchcock, Shannon Simpson, and Maya Radisich.
It is often said that 90% of life is “showing up.” This year, VTA hosted a candidate's night to get to know all of the potential candidates. Although every candidate was invited, only these three were present in person. An educational board cannot run well if the people serving on the board are not willing to dedicate themselves to the office and show up for the district they serve.
Showing up is so much more than just attending board meetings. It is participating in school events at three sites, collaborating on school committees, listening to the concerns of parents, teachers, and community members, and working at all times to make the decisions that are best for everyone involved.
These decisions can be difficult. They can mean following mandates you don’t agree with because you are a public school, giving up a lot of your evening or weekend because you are in discussions with multiple different groups of people, and analyzing a budget to figure out a way to ensure kids have both everything they need and everything they deserve.
Jessica Hitchcock and Shannon Simpson are currently serving on the board. They are already showing up, and you can find them on campuses volunteering their time, creating programs, and working on committees. Maya Radisich is an active parent who regularly attends board meetings and is a former instructional aide. She knows firsthand the challenges we can face in the classroom and how we all work together to overcome these and best serve students.
These are the people who are going to show up for our kids every single day. When you vote for VUSD board, vote for Jessica Hitchcock, Shannon Simpson, and Maya Radisich.