Editor
Did Trump really think that Woodward would write a book glorifying him? It certainly appears that way. How naive can the president be? Did he not remember how Woodward and Bernstein’s book on Watergate took down Nixon? Apparently not, and now we have it all recorded for history and Trump cannot deny it. Nine recorded interviews and 18 hours of the president making a fool of himself!
Adding to that is the fact that he has been impeached, regardless of the vote it will go down in history as such, and he will be remembered as the worst president in our country’s history. His admiration for Putin is incomprehensible in light of putting bounties on our troops and poisoning of Alexei Navalny with little or no comment by our president on either. Trump’s recent disparaging of our war dead speaks for itself!
What will we tell our kids and grandkids when asked how we voted in 2016? I will be pleased to tell them, not for Trump! For those who did, you have a chance to redeem yourself in November, get it right this time!
Robert Erk,
Copperopolis