A lot of my real estate staging work involves helping people pare down, and it is a rare person among us who doesn’t have too much stuff. Through the years I have noticed that even the relatively neat and organized still have an overabundance of at least one thing: plants, paperwork, tea pots, vases, or books, for example.
For better or worse, being involved in home staging helps me justify new purchases. I am also a sentimental saver and, like everyone else, have specific items that always attract me. Whether in magazines, at a garage sale or retail store, I am drawn to these particular things, and it is interesting to find myself ignoring my own advice to let things go.
To let you know you are not alone, I will admit my personal weaknesses include:
Candlesticks and candles. Stored in a large armoire, I have collections of wooden, glass, brass, and bronze candlesticks of all shapes and sizes. The next shelf over are dozens of candles of many colors: tapers and pillars on one side, votives and glass holders on another. I could create a new vignette every week for a year.
Pillows. I swap out my toss pillows seasonally and also share them with clients, so I find myself buying them frequently. I store them in a free-standing closet in the garage and, at this point I am having trouble shutting said closet. I have pillows for indoors, outdoors, all my beds and sofas. I have even kept a rotating assortment of pillows in a large basket, just for looks.
Comforters. I have at least one duvet, mattress cover, and blanket for every bedroom. I store a dozen additional quilts, comforters, and blankets in a guest room closet, and can easily make another four beds for the mass of company that comes once a year. So cozy…but enough already!
Floral accents. From silk plants to bamboo reeds, I have sticks, flowers, and stems for every season, in every color. I store all uprights in a large vase, and seasonal greenery flat in a basket. Reminder to self: Silk plants aren’t as popular as they once were, and I think it may be time to minimize.
Decorative orbs, globes and goodies. Orbs made of twine, rope, rubber bands, greenery, glass, metal, paper, as well as decorative apples, lemons, acorns, pine cones, seashells; I have them all stored in bins in my staging space/storage rental. My coffee table holds a beautiful elevated glass tray which I rotate these things seasonally, but I could easily fill several more trays at any time.
Baskets. Handled, oblong, square, deep, barrels, natural or colored, I’ve got them. I often use baskets to present baked goods or small gifts, to carry things, or to share with others. Years ago, I hung a plastic chain from the ceiling and bought several S-hooks, from which dozens of handled baskets hang. (But many are nestled on the floor and shelves nearby; and will I ever really use them all?)
Inexpensive art. Through the years I have amassed a quantity of affordable art: framed prints and posters, mirrors, metal sconces and wooden shelves. Colors change, styles change; yet the art stays stacked in my staging area, to be dusted off for just the right job.
A new year, a time of opportunity. I think it’s time to start letting things go.