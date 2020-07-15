Our country is currently in the throes of change. It’s happening all the time, of course, but today there is a difference.
Once you had to drop a roll of film off and wait days for it to be developed. Next came drive-up kiosks. Polaroids. Same day service. Now those pictures and video snippets are instantaneous. Until your camera runs out of power, that is.
With the changes mentioned above happening at warp speed, the implications for everyone being cell-phone chroniclers of our society are as huge as the pictures are tiny.
Are the “Karen” sightings increasing or are they just the result of the cell technology? I can’t tell you how the name came to mean entitled White woman, but I’ve already made peace with my own sister-in-law who lives under the double whammy of being named Karen and living in one of the Texas virus hot spots.
Lately my newsfeed is being inundated with videos of a variety of white people calling the police on Black people. I don’t have a favorite because each one disgusts me, but one that sticks with me, because I have young grandchildren, is the White lady who rolled squad cars on two Black pre-teens when they couldn’t produce a license for their neighborhood lemonade stand. Another one shows a White neighbor calling the law on her Black neighbors for having a BLM sign on their own property. These 911 calls are as audacious as they are ridiculous.
The solutions, of course, are hefty fines and jail for tying up our emergency services in such an idiotic manner. Many of the callers are being tracked down via social media and are losing their jobs. It runs the gamut, too. I just viewed one clip of a lady spitting on a 1-year-old child. Turns out she was a teacher and her school immediately let her go.
The ramifications for the police are, like everything, double-edged. The paramilitary units called in to roust peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Park so the president could stage a photo op of him defiantly holding aloft up a bible had their badges and insignias covered or removed. No one knew where they came from. It was chilling. Helicopters illegally swoop down to help with the dispersal of lawful protesters. Too often dashboard or body cameras are not working or “forgotten” to be turned on. Worse, if the evidence gets to Internal Affairs the police union stops litigation or simply loses the information. Not always, but enough times to make one wary and enough times for non-Whites to be suspicious. Mission accomplished, though, because terror is the goal.
It’s not a binary choice, this decision we have to make about supporting law enforcement or backing civil and human rights. There are many shades and degrees in between. The right has coopted the flag so that I regrettably think MAGA when I see someone proudly waving our national ensign. Forces are at work to change that dynamic, and the same effort should go into working with law enforcement to make things more equitable and transparent.
Racism used to be vampiric; it couldn’t stand the light of day. No more. The current administration knows that its only chance for four more years of survival is to force either/or choices on the population. Splitting the nation is its last gasp and the struggle will be bloody. As a wise man once said, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
Entitlement isn’t even a choice, binary or not. Comfortable white people think the police need to be at their disposal at all times. When two police cars roll to answer a Karen call on a suspicious Black person who is trying to unlock their own front doors, at least four law professionals are taken out of service to the community at large.
Can we agree that there are more pressing emergencies for the police than the tax revenue from a child’s lemonade stand? From such humble beginnings arise great businesses. From garages spring a whole computing industry. And the non-choice? How loud would Ms. Karen be if the black neighbors had called the law on her daughter’s lemonade stand? What would the police say to the Black callers? What would we the public say?
Saying something about it is exactly why people whip out their phones when they see injustice. With the advent of technology, they can add their voice to the low rumble or grumble of discontent rolling across the nation. A photographer that began showing selfies and cute animal pictures has now given a voice to us all. And like all of life’s actions, like the police and entitled White people, it is neither all good nor all bad. It just is and it can change. It is not going away.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.