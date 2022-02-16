It’s mid-February, and the roadsides in Calaveras County are already displaying the sickly shades of red and yellow that indicates recent herbicide spraying. In my opinion, residents received inadequate notice that this would take place. The spraying also appears to have begun before the notification period even ended, as confirmed by county Public Works staff in an interview on Feb. 14. Finally, it’s completely unnecessary as the roadside vegetation is sparse, starved of rain.
Calaveras County issued a press release on Feb. 1 stating that roadside spraying would begin during the middle to end of February and advised residents to contact the Public Works department by Feb. 10 if they do not want their parcel sprayed. The Calaveras Enterprise published the release online on the day it was issued, Feb. 1.
The notice appeared in print only once, in the Feb. 4 edition of the Valley Springs News. The Valley Springs News is the county “paper of record,” as voted in by the Board of Supervisors four years ago. Ten days is not enough time for a government notice to percolate down to most residents and allow them to take action that could prevent contamination of their land and health risks to their families. In fact, the Ledger Dispatch didn’t publish the notice electronically until the 4th, and MyMotherLode waited until Feb. 10, so at most residents were given six days to respond. Whether you agree with the spraying or not, six days is not a fair notification period, particularly with minimal effort made to reach most residents.
Although lack of rain means that roadside vegetation stopped growing weeks ago and poses no obstruction to visibility or threat to the integrity of the roadway, there is clear photographic evidence of roadside spraying in Mokelumne Hill and Valley Springs before Feb. 10. This is a blatant violation of the trust residents place in the County of Calaveras. Under these dehydrated circumstances, the county’s roadside spraying program is a waste of our tax dollars.
I contacted Calaveras County Public Works regarding this issue on Friday, Feb. 11, and Public Works Analyst II, Jacob Lile, was polite enough to give me an interview on Monday, Feb. 14. Here are his answers to a couple of my questions:
Is there a pre-check that occurs to determine if the spraying is actually needed?
“Not to my knowledge. This is kind of a transition year. We took over the program from the ag department, and we are doing just what they did last year, a six-foot spray across the whole thing.”
Did the spraying start before the notification deadline of Feb. 10?
“I’m going to say yes, because the operations supervisor just told me that they have already done all the feeder roads of District D including San Andreas, Mountain Ranch, Sheep Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Valley Springs and Copperopolis.”
In 2018, the latest year that pesticide use data is available, 14,933 pounds of pesticides were sprayed on roadways in Calaveras by the county. Most of this was in the form of glyphosate, sprayed between January and April. This is the time when we receive most of our rain for the year. So, water consolidates on the roadways, washes the pesticides into our waterways and downstream into our drinking water reservoirs. There is simply no reason to be spraying chemicals such as glyphosate, listed by the State of California since 2017 as “known to cause cancer in humans.” In fact, a dozen nations as well as 20 counties and cities in California have banned glyphosate. A 2018 study by the University of California found that a staggering 93% of people had detectable levels of glyphosate in their urine. Not to mention the damage these chemicals are known to inflict on wildlife and pollinating insects.
Whether or not you believe that glyphosate (Roundup) is toxic, there is no reason to spend our tax dollars applying it to vegetation that is not growing due to lack of rainfall. In fact, drying out the vegetation early by spraying may increase the fire danger earlier in the year. This should be of special concern now when neighboring Amador County suspended all outdoor burning due to weather conditions, as recommended by Cal Fire.
It is also worth noting that there are myriad alternatives to control vegetation that are used successfully in other parts of the world, ones that could create local jobs and reduce the amount of tax dollars spent outside the county. But that debate is for another time when the roadside vegetation actually has enough water to grow.
In a democracy, it’s up to the citizens to question the government we elect. Whether you choose to stand up against unnecessary spending of our tax dollars, lack of adequate notification, compounded by a blatant failure to even adhere to that notification period, the use of cancer-causing chemicals or all three, our future depends on us making our voices heard. It’s time to speak up and halt superfluous roadside spraying. Contact the county and your supervisor today. The future starts now.