Editor
As a visitor to Angels Camp, I was quite surprised by the blatant disregard for California public health orders relating to wearing masks in businesses. I was in the grocery store for 10 minutes and counted at least 16 people not wearing masks. Immediately after that I was in the drug store and saw three people come in the store without masks in less than a minute.
As a healthcare professional on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, I find this not only ignorant but selfish and disrespectful. I am continually surprised at the selfish behavior of people who won’t wear a mask. I hear their excuses of discomfort or they can’t breathe, and I think of all the years I’ve been wearing a mask for 12-16 hours to protect my patients and myself. I hear them whining about their rights, what about the rights of all the innocent people they may be infecting through their reckless selfish behavior.
I want to get back to a semblance of normal just as much as the next person. To get back to normal we all have to work together and follow public health guidelines until we have a herd immunity. That means wearing masks indoors in public places where you can’t distance.
If you don’t care about any of that, think of yourself and who will take care of you when you’re ill. We have been working extra shifts and 12- to 26-hour shifts for the past year to care for the Covid patients and other patients needing our care. Frankly, we’re exhausted, and I hope we’ll still be there to care for you when you’re ill. We can’t maintain this pace of work indefinitely—think about it.
Vicky McClain,
Lompoc, Calif.