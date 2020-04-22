Editor
I am writing in response to two letters in the April 9 issue. The first letter was written by Dennis Grady concerning the Affordable Care Act (ACA) providing health insurance. The letter doesn’t seem to be concerned that President Trump and the Republicans have tried to destroy it since its inception. It isn’t clear whether he is for health care or against health care for everyone. The ACA has always needed tweaking and amending. All that should be done is change it and expand it to be more effective so it covers all Americans needing health insurance. Why is it that Republicans don’t want people to have universal health insurance?
The second letter, written by Jerry Avalos is an attack on a previous column about the failings of President Trump. In my opinion, the president is the most ignorant, incompetent person ever elected to that office. He lies, misrepresents facts and has no concern for anyone other than himself. His dismissal of the virus in the first 70 days has caused numerous deaths that should not have happened. Even now, with the increasing spread of the disease he is continually lying about the extent of the crisis. He has failed to take responsibility for anything and blames others: governors, mayors, Democrats, health care workers, and the World Health Organization. Where are the masks he said would be coming, the ventilators, PPE and swabs? He should put someone in charge who knows what they are doing, or he should take charge.
No one is coordinating supplies and materials to the states. Using taxpayer dollars, why should they have to compete for those supplies against each other and the federal government?
His daily briefings are a rambling two hours of attacks, lies and nonsense. Why not let the scientists explain more and give factual information? Trump should be ashamed. He doesn’t care that people are dying. He will do anything to be re-elected no matter who is hurt in the process. It’s amazing to me how the Trump supporters continually excuse his lies and self-serving actions. What we need is a vision of strategy and hope.
M. E. Connelly,
Valley Springs