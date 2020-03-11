Editor
Thanks to M.E. Connelly for the recognition of the League of Women Voters recently. The League did some great work in the primary election, registering voters, conducting candidate forums, and providing online voter information. Most of this, however, was not in Calaveras County. We did have VotersEdge.org which provided ballot information, voting locations and information on Calaveras County candidates.
There is a new league unit which includes some Calaveras members, but most work is being done in Tuolumne County, where a very successful candidate forum attracted over 300 people to hear from board of supervisors candidates. It’s been suggested that a forum for House of Representatives could be done in the fall here in Calaveras. Calaveras has the capacity to get involved and even create its own group. Interest in voting is only going to increase on the way to November.
Meetings are on the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sonora Fire Dept. conference room. As a longstanding league member, I would love to have women and men from here join us. The league began in February, 1920, before women got the vote in August, 1920. Recognizing that suffrage was inevitable, they got busy preparing new voters to be knowledgeable voters. And we still do.
Brenda McHenry,
Copperopolis