You might be very happy or very sad right now. Or maybe just confused. But I’m telling you right now, it’s not all bad.
Hey, the election is over! We got through it. There were no riots or violence. Nobody got shot or killed. Millions more people voted this election than ever before. Voting by mail works! Democracy works! And, all the political advertisements, emails, mail and robocalls will stop. We have a president-elect, although the current president won’t concede. That’s OK. We have a process for contesting state elections. In the next few weeks, recounts will be done, and the election certified by each state.
For Trump supporters, the news isn’t all bad. The Republicans gained ground in the House. There was no blue wave. For Democrats, Trump is gone. Everyone got something.
But what else is good? We are still in the middle of a pandemic, which is exploding in parts of our country. People are still dying. On the other hand, Australia and New Zealand have almost completely eliminated the virus. Science works. Now they are opening their economies and on the road to recovery.
Australia? Who cares? What is good here?
Did you ever think that drive-in movies would make a comeback? I didn’t. More people are baking than ever before. I bake bread and for a while I couldn’t even find bread flour. More animals are being adopted. We are reading more. More people are getting out in nature, walking and riding bikes. Birdwatching is more popular.
Gardening is the No. 1 hobby again. For a while this spring you couldn’t even find vegetable seeds. Nurseries are busy. They may not be able to get the supplies and plants that you want, but people are coming in. More kids are being introduced to growing their own food.
Our houses are cleaner. People have nothing to do so they have started finishing projects around the house. Going to the dump is like a social event now. My office, which is usually a disaster, is only half a disaster.
We’ve realized you can visit museums and galleries virtually. Maybe the Smithsonian should take notice. We can work from home and not have to commute, or at least, commute less. We can still hold meetings by Zoom. Zooming is now a verb. Six months ago, I didn’t even know what Zoom meant. You can Zoom in your sweats and wear slippers. Just be sure to leave the Zoom meeting before you stand up and always mute yourself, so nobody hears you say something derogatory.
We now understand what “essential workers” means. We realize that people who grow and pick our food really are essential. We know how important health care workers are. Doctors, nurses and everyone in the health care business are there to save our lives. They are heroes and should be paid accordingly.
We have a new appreciation for teachers and schools. We realize that homeschooling is harder than we thought. Maybe you only have one or two kids to homeschool. Think about what it would be like to do 30 at once. We also realize there is nothing worse than a bored kid. (That’s where gardening, reading, walking, birdwatching, baking, pets, hobbies and more come in.)
We realize how important normal is. We always took normal for granted. Normal seemed so boring. Now, normal seems exciting. I long for normal. I can’t wait for normal.
For myself, since I am semi-retired, I’m going to go to the Jenny Lind Cemetery on Veteran’s Day. They are going to have a ceremony and a 21-gun salute honoring our veterans. It is also our ninth anniversary. I may not be able to take my wife to a fancy restaurant, out to see a movie or the theater, but I can get her a nice card and some flowers. And how many women get a 21-gun salute for their anniversary?
Don Urbanus is a semi-retired resident of Valley Springs.