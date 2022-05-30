Editor
This is a letter of support for Supervisor candidate Martin Huberty, a true friend of the Stevenot family. I am writing to express total confidence in, and support of, Martin Huberty for Calaveras‘ District 3 supervisor.
The Stevenot and Huberty friendship goes back multiple generations. I have known Martin for almost 20 years; he is one of the most outstanding and sincere human beings I have ever met. Martin’s leadership with Calaveras Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, and Angels Camp Museum has represented his love for the area. Martin wants to take that work to a new level by serving as a Calaveras supervisor. I am very excited for him and for the residents of the county.
My husband, Barden, talked about how proud he was of Martin’s accomplishments–his education and career, both nationally and internationally. Martin’s sense of adventure and ability to work with people to get things done were attributes that my husband respected and admired. I think Barden saw a “kindred spirit” in Martin, especially in his love for Calaveras. Martin ensured that Barden’s rich history was captured on video; stories that were handed down are now saved for future generations.
As a county supervisor, Martin will help keep the magic of Calaveras alive and protect the Calaveras we all love and cherish.
Please vote for Martin Huberty in the upcoming election!
Annie Stevenot
Watsonville, Calif.