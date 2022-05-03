Editor
I am writing in support of Lisa Muetterties for District 3 Supervisor. I have attended a few of her meet & greets, as well as the GABA sponsored candidates night. I had never met or interacted with Lisa before and I must say, she is very nice and super approachable. Her answers to all the questions are so relevant and full of information that she already knows! Her passion for our district stems from living here for over 30 years. Because of that history, she understands the issues for all ages. She is not afraid to get in and roll up her sleeves to get things done. Her volunteerism is amazing too. Lisa's ideas for affordable housing, updating our animal control and forest management in our precious Big Trees are just what our district needs. Like she did while on the Planning Commission, Lisa will make our voices heard. District 3 needs someone with her knowledge and expertise, not someone with vapid responses to our concerns.
Barbara Hecocks
Murphys