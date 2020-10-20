Editor
We, the undersigned former Calaveras County Public Health staff, wish to acknowledge, recognize and thank Dr. Dean Kelaita for his commitment, expertise and professionalism as the county’s health officer for the past 20 years. A health officer’s job is most often performed without fanfare, yet the responsibility is tremendous. It is extremely disheartening that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s political climate has made this talented local physician’s community work intolerable to the point of resignation.
As colleagues, we worked with Dr. Kelaita through countless flu seasons, chicken pox and norovirus outbreaks in local schools, wildfire disasters, the aftermath of 9/11, H1N1 and pandemic planning efforts. His commitment to provide quality medical care and direction was and continues to be based upon universally adopted medical standards, best practices and science – not politics.
We witnessed Dr. Kelaita’s tireless efforts to keep Calaveras residents and families from serious illness, infectious disease and premature death. Because of Dr. Kelaita, lives have been saved and Calaveras families and communities have been healthier and safer. We wish to tell Dr. Kelaita, his dedication to public service has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate and thank you Dr. Kelaita.
Jeanne Boyce, MA; Colleen Tracy, MPH;
Kim de Arrillaga;
Suzanne Whitley;
Jane Loeffler, PHN; Debby Brooks, PHN;
Jill Sullivan, PHN