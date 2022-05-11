Editor
I’m writing in support of District 3 candidate Martin Huberty. This endorsement comes from a longtime Calaveras County resident who lived in White Pines for more than 20 years, taught high school art in our local district over that same period, and is currently an active board member of the Calaveras County Arts Council.
Martin Huberty’s family has lived here since 1849, making him a rare sixth-generation resident. His education abroad helped produce a worldly individual with small-town-America values. That unique combination of experiences would serve residents well.
Martin genuinely understands the needs of local citizens and businesses; how county organizations operate; and where funding is best directed on behalf of all residents. Moreover, I believe that Mr. Huberty's election will greatly benefit the arts scene in District 3 and throughout our county.
Donna Guadagni
West Point