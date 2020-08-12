Editor
This is a letter of appreciation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 2600, San Andreas, District 13. In keeping with their core values to honor military service and promote patriotism, the VFW has supported the establishment of monuments to veterans of historic national events from the Vietnam War to Desert Storm. Over their decades of service since the Spanish-American War they have supported the VA, fought for educational benefits for active-duty service members and engaged in many other worthy causes.
Locally, the San Andreas Post has had a consistent presence at Valley Springs Elementary for the past two decades. Each year their representatives visit our campus, share their experience, and leave the students in awe of the sacrifices made on behalf of our country. Recently our first-grade class became a recipient of a $500 honorarium from the local post. Thank you to all the members of VFW Post 2600, District 13 for your support of our local schools. This award will fund the purchase of books for children that mirrors your encouragement for positive sentiment for our country and esteem for the services provided by the USA and its military, at home and around the globe.
Deborah Giorgi,
Angels Camp