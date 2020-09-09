Editor
Americans, in increasing numbers, are adopting a profound and deeply embedded discontent as a major character element. There are those who seem unable to achieve personal fulfillment without an intense dislike of something or someone. They seem to love assembling and sharing, in loud voices, their discontent with a person or an issue. Some carefully search out a target for their disdain, others simply adopt one from a friend or relative. Often their acrimony is based on news from mainstream media which may or may not have been reported completely or accurately.
Donald Trump has been a godsend to these people. They can stand at watercoolers or street corners aiming sharp-edged adjectives and offensive names at him with little or no real information on which to base their loathing. It just makes them feel better. Social media has provided a forum within which these malcontents can advocate their disparaging messages of theory and conjecture with impunity.
Hate is not something with which humans are afflicted at birth. It is an acquired disorder. It is not at all an attractive quality. It limits ones’ ability to think clearly at a time when America needs clear thinkers more than ever. Hate among our citizens can be considered among the root causes of some of the worst crimes against modern humanity: road rage, drive-by shootings, school yard massacres and, yes, war!
It is time that Americans take a step back, reexamine our priorities, and eliminate hate as a tool for contemplation of our future.
Feel free, however, to hate the Dallas Cowboys.
Dennis Grady,
San Andreas