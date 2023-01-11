Editor
Can someone help me with an ongoing problem? For 23 years, every time we get a heavy rain, my property gets flooded, it floods into my workshop. I have called the county road department, they tell me it is the fault of a neighbor's culvert and the neighbor is responsible, neighbor says it is the county’s lack of maintenance. I am a 78-year-old, partially disabled widow. I cannot go out and dig ditches or sling sandbags! I have videos of this flooding from many years. I have contacted my county superintendent who has tried very hard to help me, but to no avail. I guess what I need is a lawyer to get this settled! I can't afford that. I live on Main Street in Douglas Flat. Any suggestions?