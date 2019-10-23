Editor
Can someone please tell me what is wrong with our county’s assessor’s office? Two years ago I had a boat that the factory took back due to some problems they couldn’t figure out. Took them until this March to finally get everything in order and get me a new boat.
Now our assessor is trying to get me to pay taxes on something I never actually owned and have even threatened to lien my house for the back luxury tax ( which is a crock anyway). They have received all the paperwork from the dealer and the state informing them that I never had possession of this boat for more than about three days and should not be taxed for it. I have paid the taxes on my new boat, but refuse to on this one. I think it’s time someone looked into the dealing of the assessor’s office. Seems like everyone’s taxes are going up more that the allotted 2% and they are trying to tax everything they can possibly get away with. Anyone else had problems with them? By the way, when I called them on this they just told me that they can pretty much do what they want.
Harry Proctor,
San Andreas