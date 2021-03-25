Editor
I just read a piece on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Readers should know that DeJoy deliberately skewed voting sites to discourage mail-in ballots because the chances for a win for Democrats are reduced if you can prevent poor people, working people who can’t make it to the polls without driving six miles from voting. It posed other hardships like making people choose between voting and church, or voting and work. He claims postal worker overtime is the culprit. If he hadn’t removed the boxes, there would be no need for postal worker overtime. He has no credibility.
Mary Matzek,
Murphys