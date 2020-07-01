There are parts of the current pandemic that I am enjoying. There is no doubt that I have many fellow travelers that are in the same “silver-lined” boat. As part of my attempt to manage many of the 72 years I have had, I have tried to maintain an attitude of trying to find something positive in all my life experiences.
Some folks are probably annoyed by the phrase, “Every cloud has a silver lining.” Mostly because there are people who practice the “Eeyore” approach to life. Since not everyone has read the Winnie the Pooh books by A.A. Milne, Eeyore was a gray, stuffed donkey friend of the title character, noted for his often-pessimistic view of life.
Here are a few of my favorite Eeyore quotes:
“If it is a good morning, which I doubt … ”
“It’s all for naught.”
“I’d say thistles, but nobody listens to me, anyway.”
While we are on the subject, besides pessimistic people, there are also those who overthink things. Eeyore has been described as “clinically depressed” and “anhedonic,” and there seems to be a wide variety of opinions about his mental states; all of which amounts to a joyous psychological romp through an imaginary character’s life.
So just what are the silver linings that I have found as my wife and I shelter in place? When I have looked at my calendar, since mid-March, it is relatively empty with no meetings to attend, no parties to survive, and no doctor’s appointments to worry about. Of course, this was a few days before the various organizations with whom I am involved discovered the power of Zoom and Google Meet. Once these virtual ways of gathering were brought onto my calendar, I had as many as seven meetings in one week. But the silver lining here was that they were all limited to less than 90 minutes, so I couldn’t complain, and most of the rest of the time was mine to spend.
The most notable positive aspect of this interruption in the usual course of my life is the amazing amount of time that has been freed by school closing and appointments vanishing. I am currently embarked on many projects that have been ignored for many years.
My two-car (please stifle your desire to laugh excessively) garage is finally being, albeit slowly, organized. This task is not a minor one since it represents 30 to 40 years of accumulated tools, exceedingly disorganized screws, nails and assorted fasteners, and storage of the flotsam and jetsam of life. In addition, there is a workbench that has about a foot-tall pile of things tossed there because I didn’t want to take the time to put them where they belonged. Of course, this does assume I had created a place for them to call home.
Another aspect of home ownership that is receiving the attention it deserves involves the use of my electric chainsaw. It is electric because long ago I discovered that my ill-treatment of gasoline-powered chainsaws resulted in saws that refused to start the next year when I wanted to use them. Proper maintenance of equipment is not my strong suit. Thanks to now powerful electric tools, I have been trimming and removing some of the multitude of trees that adorn my property and signal potential conflagration when the inevitable fire visits my property.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has also been helpful in removing trees I should never attempt to fell. Anything more than eight or 10 inches in diameter or higher than about 15 feet are way too daunting for me to attack. Thanks be to all the wielders of giant gas-powered chainsaws.
As long as I can’t safely leave my domicile, I can look forward to these future projects. Clearing the back deck and rebuilding it. Clearing the front deck, which is gravely in need of repairs following its 20 years of neglect – after all there are only so many holes and collapsed sections that can be covered by scrap plywood.
Adding to the aforementioned tasks, we can include reattaching the rain gutters, repairing some loose roof shingles, deciphering some electrical and plumbing problems, finish removing the now useless chicken coop, and removing several (and this part is a little embarrassing) cars that have passed on but refuse to ascend to their proper place car heaven. However, I will add that as much silver-lining fun I might be having, I will really be glad when the pandemic is far back in our rearview mirrors.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.