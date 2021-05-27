The House of Representatives is as good a good/bad example of politics as I can conjure up. If your district representative wins, then she/he immediately goes into re-election mode, while the loser tries again in two short years.
Doubly unfortunate is that we keep getting Tom McClintock as our District 4 representative. Due to his continuing enablement of Trump, we need to vote McClintock out of the House. And, given the GOP’s spiritual leader’s penchant for derogatory grade-school nicknames for his opponents, I’m combining the two into one word: McClinTrump.
Tom doesn’t have Matt Gaetz’s frat-boy charm or sport Jim Jordan’s faux-middleclass, rolled-up shirt sleeves. Neither does he strut around with a sidearm on his hip like cohorts Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, or make just plain moronic comments like GOP stars such as Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert and Ron Johnson.
McClinTrump shines because his record as a Trump sycophant has been nearly flawless. Trust me, Tom and his staff got the memo about Trump being voted out of office. Unlike some of his wingnut buddies in Congress, though, he is a calculating, shrewd, career politician. Making like he believes Trump’s countless lies is simply political expedience and McClinTrump knows it.
Like one the generals forced to witness Hitler’s madness out of fear of reprisals, Tom still hitched a ride on the McClinTrump Train. Like Adolf’s generals, who were publicly tried in Nuremberg, he can’t fall back on the “just following orders” dodge. Of course, millions upon millions of civilians were not murdered but McClinTrump’s reckless behavior and policies that look like a political colander endangered the whole world. Six hundred thousand died from a virus that they shrugged at and wished away via modern-day miracles with no remorse nor mention.
By blindly supporting a true sociopath just so he can continue to bleed the deluded MAGA base for votes and money, Tom shares in his rejected leader’s infamy. Both now completely lack the qualifications to hold any public office.
There isn’t much space between someone who lies and someone who supports that lie for political gain. Trump’s Big Lie was really just one of thousands of lies. McClinTrump is a liar. McClinTrump seems completely vested in the old parable that Hitler used so well: if you tell a lie long enough, your audience will begin to believe it. About 30% of this country’s hungry constituents have gladly bought into the misinformation.
Luckily, technology has drilled a hole in the McClinTrump bottle of snake oil.
The younger voters are not the gullible, lazy vid-idiots the conservatives try to portray them as. We now have millions of curious minds who are making a hobby out of fact checking all politicians. They are the termites eating away at the planks of the McClinTrump platform.
Like most of his deluded party, McClinTrump gladly lent his voice to the “Stop the Steal” choir. After 50-plus failed lawsuits and a couple of SCOTUS slap downs, Tom still nods at the mention of “election fraud” like a bobblehead. McClinTrump is, as said, in perpetual campaign mode and he can’t risk the wrath of even someone who should by now be an asterisk in the back pages of our history books. Does it feel dreadful to know that his only option, as he sees it, is dangling on the caboose of the Trump Train or bumping along in a tumbril headed toward Donny’s still razor-sharp guillotine?
Maya Angelou warned us when she said, “when a man tells you who he is, believe him.” McClintock has to know he has bought into a world-class con. I think he just doesn’t care as long as he can jump off the train in time. I have been lobbying for McClinTrump’s exile from District 4 for a long time now. His support of the previous administration was enough to start some voters waffling about his relevance. His backing of the GOP leadership’s genius plan to convince the world that the Jan. 6 insurrection was like a “tourist stop,” as described by one representative with an R after his name, should seal the deal. I refuse to comment on Arizona’s lunatic audit.
McClinTrump now owns the things that 45 was and was not. A “successful businessman?” Hardly. Trump still owes expenses to the towns where he held his rallies. Like the contractors who built the large shrines to his own galaxy-sized ego, Trump doesn’t feel the need to pay invoices. He’s made stiffing people and cities an art form. His relatives admit that he is devoid of empathy, period. His acts toward Russia were treasonous and the Department of Justice is currently interpreting how much Attorney General Barr sinned when he misconstrued his boss’ obstruction of justice in the Mueller Report. Does a politician like Tom McClintock, who blindly supports such things, deserve a seat in Congress?
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him at olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.