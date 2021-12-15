Every day we are bombarded with ominous headlines warning “Invasive and Toxic ‘Devil Weed’ Found on Hawaii’s Big Island,” “American Ecosystems Under Siege by Alien Invaders,” “Scotch Broom Sweeps Back in with a Vengeance”. ... Any praise non-native/invasive species receive is grudging at best: “The Potential Conservation Value of Non-Native Species,” or “Sometimes Invasive Species are Good.” So why do we demonize non-native species? Are they really dangerous alien invaders? Or might the very characteristics that make these species invasive also make them resilient and therefore of benefit in a rapidly changing environment?
Let’s take two “non-native” species, the honey bee and the Scotch broom. Both are known to displace “native” species; however, we view the honey bee as good and Scotch broom as bad.
Scotch broom was brought to the Americas by European immigrants, who used it both as an ornamental and to fix nitrogen in the soil so “beneficial” crops could thrive. More recently, Caltrans used broom to stabilize slopes along highways. The University of California Green Blog (UCGB) says that brooms “have become aggressive invaders threatening native plants and increasing fire hazards.” Additionally, throughout the region UC Agriculture and Natural Resource agents spend large amounts of time and resources on the removal of broom.
European immigrants also introduced honey bees, valuing them for the honey and beeswax they provided, as well as their role in pollinating crops. In the first half of the 20th century, the land grant universities advocated the destruction of agricultural hedgerows, which led to the large-scale disappearance of native pollinators. This position has since been reversed. Nevertheless, the honey bee remains dominant, pollinating two-thirds of all agricultural crops. In marked contrast to its stance on broom, the University of California Green Blog (UCGB) features an article on imported honey bees titled: “So, you want to be a commercial beekeeper,” which calls commercial honey bee production “1,000 colonies or more” and fails to mention any “invasive” issues at all. An article in the November 2020 Scientific American illustrates an opposing viewpoint declaring “The problem with honey bees—they’re important for agriculture but they’re not so good for the environment.”
As a lifelong beekeeper and land manager myself, I find scaled, managed populations of both broom and honey bees help me effectively steward the land. Grasses grow abundantly in areas where broom has been removed by repeated intensive grazing or mechanical pulling. Notably more abundant than in areas where broom has never grown. I have learned to have animals eat it down when it is young, before it goes to seed, so it doesn’t get out of control. For over 30 years honey bees have provided me with a modest income from the sale of honey. I have learned that keeping 20 hives in a single location works. Any more than that, and I must feed the bees, which costs money, and probably pushes out native bees. The key is in the scale.
It seems scale is rarely considered by the University of California, except when it comes to gross revenue. Beekeepers are told they must keep thousands of hives to “make a living,” and herbicides are used to wipe out vast areas of “noxious weeds” such as broom.
On the topic of herbicides, in 2010 alone, herbicides were sprayed on over 1.2 million acres of U.S. public wildlands in an effort to control non-natives. Is that really in the public benefit? Humans synthesize and apply 5.6 billion pounds of pesticides to the continents every year. The U.S. leads the way with 1 billion pounds every year, 2.4 times the global average. Many of these pesticides are used in the war against “alien invaders” on roadways, crops and rangelands. The Natural Resource Conservation Service tells us that “very little is known about the long-term forage production after a single herbicide application or a sustained control program” and that “whereas invasive weeds usually recover from herbicide quickly, a recent study of leafy spurge shows desired native plants can fail to recover from herbicides regardless of the length of the recovery period. … Therefore, even when invasive plants are successfully controlled, they often reoccupy the area very quickly.”
Further issues regarding herbicide applications are presented in the staff training manual of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS): “Because of herbicide selectivity, continued use of a particular herbicide may result in a shift within a plant community from susceptible to more herbicide-tolerant species. … Removal of invasive plants from highly degraded sites can result in one undesirable species being replaced by an equally undesirable species.” The manual goes on to say that “federal laws and policies regulate many aspects of herbicides … but these regulations are not a substitute for a thorough knowledge of the risks associated with herbicide use.”
So are there unintended consequences to pesticide use? The USFWS manual tells us that “some herbicides can have subtle, but significant, physiological effects on animals, including developmental effects.” A 2018 article in the journal Science titled “Common weed killer —believed harmless to animals—may be harming bees worldwide” is especially concerning given that glyphosate is the herbicide most used on public and private lands in the U.S. The article concludes that: “Glyphosate appears to alter the bacteria in the insect’s guts, making them more vulnerable to infection.” Monsanto Corporation, a manufacturer of glyphosate, is also one of nine companies that, according to the Dow Chemical Company website, was “compelled by the U.S. government to produce Agent Orange.” They go on to say that “Dow and the other manufacturers bear no responsibility for the development and use of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.”
Beyond the health concerns, which are often dismissed as “minor” and “incidental,” herbicide use contributes directly to desertification. Deserts are hot, dry landscapes characterized by relatively few living species and a lack of water. As well as traditional deserts, biologists and ecologist consider cities, crop-lands, and bare land to be deserts. The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification states that, globally, “deserts are growing by 30 million acres per year” and goes on to point out that some of the impacts of expanding deserts are “water and food scarcity and inability to absorb carbon.” Another concern is that deserts act as global heaters, contributing to a warming climate. Given all these issues, it would be wise to turn our attention towards a remedy—the revegetation of bare land.
So who will do the job of recolonizing deserts, turning them green again, sequestering carbon, catalyzing rain, and slowing the alarming process of desertification? Well, invasive plants are ready, able, and willing. In fact, the very characteristics that lead us to deem them “invasive” enable them to effectively colonize bare ground. As pointed out in the 2010 Journal of Conservation Biology, “A conservation strategy that eradicates species simply because they are non-native could undermine the very biological entities that may be the most likely to succeed in a rapidly changing world.” The same paper also asks, “why is a dispersal event that is facilitated by, say a migratory bird or storm event considered natural, whereas a human—transported species is non-native and thus undesirable?”
When we classify species as native or non-native, we are attempting to interpret the past and use history as a roadmap for the future. This is the same strategy that has led us to global socioeconomic crisis, widespread desertification and climatic instability. We cannot change the past, but we can accept the reality of what happened and realize that our actions now determine the future. Demonizing species because of their origins and prolific procreation will only get us deeper into crisis. In fact, it will take prolific procreation of plant species to get us out of the current crisis.
It’s time to end xenophobia in all its forms. Let’s learn to consider and steward all our potential allies on the path to a future of health, joy and abundance.