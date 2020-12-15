Like many of you, I have mixed feelings about celebrating the holidays during this pandemic. With our stay-at-home orders getting stricter by the day, it seems that most of us will be missing family members this year. And after the last nine months, we are not financially or emotionally in a place of abundance and cheer.
On the other hand, we have more time than ever to add some touches of seasonal color to our homes, where we may be staying in place than ever before. Let’s discuss some things you already have, including greenery, household items, ribbon and toys to spruce the place up a bit.
Speaking of spruce, it’s free and easy to bring some of the outdoors in. Accent the table with a row of evergreens and pinecones. Use leftover Christmas tree branches to fashion a swag for the front door; clip bunches of seasonal berries and place them into a container of kindling; fill the bottom of a bowl with greenery, then add persimmons, pomegranates, pears or red apples. And if you’re still feeling the love, hang some mistletoe!
Your everyday household items can used to celebrate the season: a collection of crystal, brass, silver and wooden candlesticks can be grouped and enjoyed. A crystal bowl, water pitcher or collection of wineglasses may be filled with colorful glass balls and displayed in the china cabinet. Clear glass cylinders can be partially filled with cranberries or jingle bells before nestling a pillar candle on top.
Touches of holiday color can be spread around the home using items like plates, platters and glassware, or softened with things like pillows, throws and tablecloths. Gather large glass jars to hold decorated cookies or candy canes, which will instantly add cheer to the kitchen counter.
Use thick ribbon to tie around the corners of a hanging picture or mirror to mimic the look of a wrapped gift. A small stack of leather books can be wrapped in glossy ribbon, accented with a sprig of greenery, and displayed on any available surface. Ornamental ribbon may also meander through tabletop vignettes, a collection of holiday cards, or among the leaves of a favorite indoor plant or tree. Attach cards or family photos to a strand of decorative twine or ribbon with clothespins or paper clips.
Wrapped gifts can be used as decorations, too. Gather some festively wrapped presents and nestle them into an empty corner or display them on a tabletop. Wrap small empty boxes with paper and bows and tuck a few of them into the base of potted plants, stack them on tabletops, or scatter them on shelves.
Children’s toys make whimsical and sentimental holiday decorations. Stuffed animals can be grouped and displayed in a wagon, on a window seat, or tucked under the tree. Wooden blocks, a train set, antique skis, snowshoes or a sled are appropriate props, as well as a rocking horse, a toy truck or a favorite rag doll.
I hope this inspires you to take a look around your home, in your yard or through your closets, and take advantage of some of your lovely natural, everyday or inherited items that could help create a simple, warm and inviting home for the holidays.
