I am responding to Megan Fisk’s recent letter (CE, 10/27/22) urging us to appreciate that federal and state grants return tax dollars to the local economy. The Douglas Flat Community Center is actively pursuing Federal Trust for Historic Preservation grants to preserve our Historic Douglas Flat Schoolhouse, and we are looking for more. Hopefully soon, our county supervisors can establish a Historic Preservation Commission to administer Federal Historic Preservation Grants. Please support your supervisor in this work.
Our historic places sustain the Mother Lode mystique of our local culture. Locals grow up around stone buildings with steel doors, boardwalks and mining ruins that give a sense of place. The Gold Rush is inculcated into our young folk at Frog Jump. It’s our story. A story of pioneer families settling down to build a school is told by a friendly-looking building set back from the road in Douglas Flat. The Historic Douglas Flat Schoolhouse is a proud looking building that has served as a community meeting hall since 1854 and is still in operation after 168 years. Meaningfully old and useful buildings are not just for tourists to see, but for our own population to use. The Schoolhouse is rented to church groups, clubs, and for special events. The continuous use of our old Schoolhouse proves that communities want and need a place to meet, to talk, to learn, to play and to enjoy. Preserving the Schoolhouse is more than an economic driver for our tourist economy, it supports our local culture in meaningful ways.
The authenticity of the Schoolhouse’s picturesque setting is striking. Come see it if you haven’t, and for those who know it, you must agree it is a cool old building with a lot of creaky history to inspire us as we move into the future.
John Kramer, President of Douglas Flat Community Center