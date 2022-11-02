Editor

I am responding to Megan Fisk’s recent letter (CE, 10/27/22) urging us to appreciate that federal and state grants return tax dollars to the local economy. The Douglas Flat Community Center is actively pursuing Federal Trust for Historic Preservation grants to preserve our Historic Douglas Flat Schoolhouse, and we are looking for more. Hopefully soon, our county supervisors can establish a Historic Preservation Commission to administer Federal Historic Preservation Grants. Please support your supervisor in this work.

