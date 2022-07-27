Isn’t it nice to be completely sure about something? Like when you got married. Wasn’t that wonderful? Except 24 years later, you got a divorce. Turns out that what seemed black and white sort of morphed into gray. People change. Nobody stays the same. Everyone must adapt. And if you can’t, you move on.
For a while in my twenties, I dated a lady—a beautiful redhead. She had a 3-year-old boy, which was fine with me. She was very religious and saw everything as black and white. I told her I thought most things were gray with a bit of black and white on the edges. People pray to God, but God has a lot of different names depending on your culture and language. Does God care?
Anyway, we broke up. She couldn’t see us together if I didn’t see things the way she did. A year later, I ran into her with her new boyfriend. She was very happy. She took me aside and asked me if I remembered our conversation about things being black and white. I said I did. She told me she now thought things were grayer, with black and white at the edges.
If you noticed, the James Webb Space Telescope just sent us pictures of deep space. One picture had thousands of galaxies, even showing the curvature of spacetime caused by the gravity of light going through the galaxies. That portion of the sky was described as a grain of sand on the tip of your finger, held out to arm’s length.
I’m not sure how many billions of grains of sand equal the sky. It’s beyond our comprehension. Since the Hubble telescope began operation, we’ve discovered thousands of planets in our vicinity in space. Our Milky Way galaxy contains about 100 billion planets and likely 400 billion stars—maybe more. Multiply that by trillions of galaxies and there just might be quite a few more Earth-like planets with people on them—or some kind of life. All those stars, and that’s just the visible matter. Ninety-percent of the universe is dark matter. We can measure it, but we can’t see it and don’t even know what it is yet.
Even in space, things are not black and white.
And here on Earth, things are certainly not black and white. We talk about red and blue states and can’t agree about anything—abortion, guns, health care, schools, global warming, gay marriage, or who won the election. Even contraceptives, which I thought was a settled issue (ask any woman), might be on the chopping block. After all, if you don’t get pregnant, you won’t get an abortion or bring unwanted children into this world.
Funny thing: 29% of the electorate are Democrats, and 27% are Republicans. And 42% of the electorate say they are Independents. And Independents split one way or another depending on the issue. But there are no “Independent” states, even though they are the majority. Independents don’t even have a party. Why is that? Why aren’t they running the country? They tend to look at both sides of an issue and vote according to what they think is right. They obviously don’t see everything as black and white, or they wouldn’t be Independents.
When does life begin? That’s a gray area. A Texas woman got a $215 ticket recently for driving in the carpool lane. She is contesting the ticket, stating that since she’s over eight months pregnant, her fetus counts as a person. The officer wasn’t having it. “Ma’am, it means two persons outside of the body.”
Texas state law recognizes a fetus as a person. However, there is no language in the Texas transportation department’s code that recognizes a fetus as a person or a passenger.
Even laws aren’t black and white. That’s why we have courts. To help decide who is telling the truth based on evidence. Donald Trump claims he won the election because of massive fraud. He had his day in court to prove it. His team couldn’t find enough evidence to make the claim. He lost 60 cases, even with many Trump-appointed judges. Trump’s lawyers, the attorney general, advisors, staff, and even his daughter told him Biden won the election.
Stephen Ayers, who took part in the Capitol riot, testified at the Jan. 6 committee that he went to the Capitol because Trump told him the Democrats stole the election. When Trump told him to go to the Capitol and “take our country back,” he went. When Trump told everyone to leave after three hours of riots, he left. He believed Trump.
After losing his job and having to sell his house, Ayers realizes Trump lied to him. Sometimes things are black and white.