Isn’t it nice to be completely sure about something? Like when you got married. Wasn’t that wonderful? Except 24 years later, you got a divorce. Turns out that what seemed black and white sort of morphed into gray. People change. Nobody stays the same. Everyone must adapt. And if you can’t, you move on.

For a while in my twenties, I dated a lady—a beautiful redhead. She had a 3-year-old boy, which was fine with me. She was very religious and saw everything as black and white. I told her I thought most things were gray with a bit of black and white on the edges. People pray to God, but God has a lot of different names depending on your culture and language. Does God care?

0
0
0
0
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.