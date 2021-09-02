I read Jerry Avalos’s Aug. 19 letter to the editor the same night I pulled the Enterprise out of my post office box. Mr. Avalos advised me to quit fixating on Trump. I agreed. Then, Friday morning I drove by an impromptu “Trump 2024” merchandise stand at the intersection of 26 and 49. “Not so fast,” I muttered.
First, I encourage op-ed feedback. Not every reader wants, or needs, the full 800 words a columnist is allowed so letters like Mr. Avalos’s are a valuable form of rebuttal. Understand, though, that a columnist does not control his/her end product. An editorial board decides what goes into the newspaper, including the creation of op-ed banners. That said, I’m comfortable with the Enterprise deciding if my topics are stale or not.
My usual reply to negative input is “one man, one opinion.” My thoughts come free of charge and without caveat. The publisher is not contractually bound to print my thoughts. My submission email usually reads, “potential Vapor Trails column.” I make no assumptions and, to quote Hubert Humphrey, “I am pleased as punch” when I make the cut. Over the years I’ve read Enterprise editors asking for disparate views. I, too, believe a more balanced “opinions” page is healthy and good. Competition, objectivity and perspective are valued commodities.
I’ve really been trying to not dwell on #45 himself, officially an ex-president (I know, I should wait for the Arizona Cyber Ninja recount results, right?). But what is fascinating is how his base morphed into a cult. To be factual, my column before the one that raised Mr. Avalos’s dander was about the delightful Moke Hill July 4 celebration. Before that was a piece on McClintock and other GOP wingnuts. I even threw in a comment on Democrat Senator Joe Manchin’s perpetual fence straddling.
Still, loser ex-president Trump held a campaign rally in Alabama last week. A 2024 rally in a town overrun with the virus, in a state where the medical director says their healthcare system is in a state of “collapse” from patients who denied that the virus was real, right up until they had ventilators stuffed down their gullets, tells us all we need to know about Donald Trump’s views on the pandemic. Once there, he showed how topical he was by hawking ivermectin, a livestock deworming drug, moving on from bleach injections and hydroxychloroquine. Eight months after the election, Trump is still promulgating the “Big Lie” that his second term was stolen, that the insurrection was a tourist visit, that killing and injuring congressional cops was a patriotic act.
We could argue forever. But unfortunately, Mr. Avalos, the one-third of this country that are Trump fanatics really are “who you are.” If I thought Trump’s term was just a one-and-done atrocity, I’d move away from your boy. If Donald had gone quietly into the good night instead of fomenting sedition in the worst display of poor losership the world has ever seen, then I would be sitting here trying to think of a witty opening sentence to a climate control piece. Or racism. Or xenophobia. But, as long as Trump is an influencer, my reply to Mr. Avalos is, “I don’t think so.”
I noticed that Mr. Avalos didn’t contest my poll numbers, stating that 51 million non-vaccinated citizens think that the Democratic government added nano-tracking devices to the Covid vaccines. No Trump there. The truth is that instead of my “hatred” for Trump, I worry more about a future Jonestown or Heaven’s Gate. Rest assured that Trump would only dispense Kool-Aid or blankets—he wouldn’t be among the fateful giving their lives for a spiritual cause. Opportunists rarely are. Mr. Avalos’s case for dismissing Donny Trump stands up about as well as his messiah’s multi-billion-dollar southern wall, some of which just blew over in a summer storm.
I applaud Mr. Avalos having the good sense to get a shot. I assume that his “research” was more than the tripe Dr. Hannity and Surgeon General Carlson spew on Fox News.
I do partly admit to a preoccupation with Trump, although the man himself is a waste of carbon and oxygen. I’d send my “thoughts and prayers” to his sore-loser crowd, but those types of sanguine sentiments have been co-opted by the GOP for when they need to address things like rampant gun violence, preteen massacres and “acts of God.” Mr. Avalos may think that Trump’s four years were by God’s decree, but they weren’t.
Sadly, I assure Avalos (the “Mister” omitted on purpose to emulate his letter style) that as long as the Trump freak flags fly, I will write about them.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him at olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com