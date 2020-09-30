Editor
I hope you will join me and vote for Clyde Clapp for our next director for District 5 representing us with the Calaveras County Water District.
Over the years I have attended meetings at the Rancho Calaveras Club House and also the new Veterans Hall in Valley Springs. Many of you were also at these meeting because our current director for District 5 was a lead speaker telling us that we needed to pay more for our water and sewer unless you have a septic system. Most of you that spoke at these meetings were against having our fees increased, but increased they did.
We now have the opportunity to elect Clyde Clapp who is a fiscal conservative and watchdog for mismanagement and waste. Take a look at your current CCWD bill and I think that I have said enough.
Please vote for Clyde Clapp Director for District 5 Calaveras County Water District for a change we can live with.
Bob Vera,
Valley Springs