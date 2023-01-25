Editor
Do you remember Leona Helmsley? The fabulously wealthy owner of the Helmsley Hotel empire, asked about her tax payments, famously replied, “I don’t pay taxes. Only the little people pay taxes.” The little people paying a far greater share of their earnings is still the case. So the additional IRS agents recently funded by legislation are to redress that imbalance. It is estimated that the super wealthy, who can afford stables of tax lawyers, get out of paying more than $100 billion each year. That additional revenue would support government programs with no increase in taxes. The additional agents will not increase audits of anyone earning less than $400,000 a year. They will supply the person power needed to work through the complicated, convoluted and evasive tax forms of multi-millionaires and billionaires. The IRS legislation is not about tax increases, it is about tax collection. The House Republican majority just voted to rescind that IRS personnel increase. The Senate and White House will kill that effort—unfortunately for the ultra wealthy, but fortunately for the little people.