Editor
The California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) regulates the production and sales of all agricultural commodities in California. In 1977 the department created an exemption for farmers so that they can sell their products without the grading and packing standards required at every other point of sale, other than on the farm. This exemption is called a “Certified Farmers’ Market.” It allows producers to sell their products without the standards that create a fair marketplace at supermarkets—standards which are difficult and expensive for small producers to navigate. I had a career at CDFA, so I am well aware of the regulations.
This summer, I saw pop-up produce stands at major intersections in Calaveras County. This is not legal, it is not safe, and it detracts from the work that the organizations with Certified Farmers’ Markets do. I felt bad for the producers and organizers at the Certified Markets each time I passed these illegal stands. I also thought to myself, why isn’t the county ag department doing its job and shutting these stands down? Seeing the article in last week’s paper, it’s time to speak up.
“McMahon’s Farmers Market” in Burson is not a Certified Farmers’ Market, nor is it a farm. It cannot sell produce that does not meet grading/packing standards. The produce there is not certified as safe or local. Even so, the Chamber of Commerce and the Calaveras Enterprise promote it as a market that is supporting local producers. Additionally, this proves that the agricultural department is not doing its job, and the health department isn’t either, since wine is being sampled there.
Promotion of this illegal marketplace is false advertising. Lack of oversight by the Agricultural Commissioner is appalling and creates a false sense of security for consumers. These improper actions also undermine the work of the organizations who are jumping through the hoops and paying the fees to be California Certified Farmers’ Markets. The agricultural commissioner must do her job, the Enterprise needs to fact-check, and the Chamber should be promoting legal marketplaces, not undermining them by promoting an unregulated, illegal marketplace.
Cynthia Redenius
Valley Springs