Editor
It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter. The recent actions taken by the Vallecito Union School Board have left me and so many other parents frustrated and disillusioned. Their vapid responses to parent concerns are the worst. The special meeting we had last night regarding the updates for March 11, 2022, didn't need to last two hours! Praise the Lord that both the teachers and aides took a poll, resulting in the approval of student choice! That's all we needed to hear. However, both the superintendent and newly "elected" board member, Shannon Simpson, rambled on about items that were of no concern. For her to suggest that the district provide a poll for parents who might not be online, to get their opinion regarding mask choice, is irrelevant. If you want to wear one, so be it! Accusing our county of not resembling the rest of the state is a sign of ignorance. That is why most of us live here, because it's not like urban areas. The worst part about last night’s meeting was that not once were the board members addressing the children and the effects this craziness has had on them. It was all about the board, teachers, possible fines, insurance, etc. Instead of having the guts like Mark Twain and Calaveras school districts, our board is enjoying their capricious use of power. November can't come soon enough!
Barbara Hecocks
Murphys