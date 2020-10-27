Editor
I’m writing to express my complete agreement with Lisa Jochner’s letter of Oct. 22. I’m 77, have lived in this county for 40 years, have voted in every election, and read a lot of history. A democrat leadership is trying to take this country in a disastrous direction. Extreme liberalism, socialism, and Marxism have never worked in spite of their idealistic appeal to many. A small group ends up with all the power and everyone else suffers. A president is often a flawed person, so I will choose to vote instead for the principles and ideals that have made this country unique, worth preserving, and the country I love.
Anne Beck,
Murphys