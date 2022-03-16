After struggling to understand the conservative’s all-over-the-road approach to governing, I finally began to see a similarity with guitar modes. It isn’t as exotic as it sounds. Fingers may fly over the fretboard, but you can only use the notes allowed in the key you are playing in, and the mode position is named after the note you begin with. Politics, like music, adheres to the same laws. You still have to stay in key.
This musical revelation helps explain Republican representative Tom McClintock’s frustrating position in the snake pit—I mean political party—he has chosen to align himself with. Tom, as always, is simply playing in the key of Trump. And make no mistake, our Republican rep knows you, his audience, as well as any maestro understands the crowd eagerly awaiting the sublime cacophony he will conduct. When Tom needs to shift his position to make the music he wants (modes) he understands all too well that he can only play the notes allowed in the Trumpian key, the same as the rest of his cronies.
We don’t need seductive titles like “Ionian” and “Mixolydian” for Tom’s position, but his adherence to the GOPOT (Grand Old Party of Trump) is just as rigid. He knows that one toe outside his party line will sound like a cymbal destroying a lullaby. This is why we have him paying lip service to the Russian invasion of Ukraine but swiftly pivoting to the old invasion at our southern borders. This sleight-of-hand mind game is mandatory when your leadership is acting like a crime family.
Why should Americans worry about what appears to be an internal communist problem? Well, after a recent much-needed trip to physical therapy, I was worked on by a therapist named Igor who is from Ukraine. My grandson is currently stationed in the state of Georgia, but there has been talk of his shipping out to maybe the country of Georgia. I now watch the gas gauge with dread, knowing what the price of petrol can do to my savings. Like Dire Straits sang in “Brothers in Arms,” “So many different worlds, so many different suns, and we have just one world, but we live in different ones.” Today there is no ignoring the insanity being perpetrated on the other side of our globe.
Tom McClintock toed the line when Trump met secretly with Putin without cameras or an American interpreter. Tom voted against impeachment when it was proven that Trump tried to coerce Ukraine’s new president into trashing Biden in order to get military assistance. McClintock never blinked when Trump pounded his chest wrapped in the national ensign and said that NATO was a worthless alliance.
So, why would Putin risk a war with Ukraine if he thought Trump would pull the U.S. out of NATO during his second term? Another four years, and Putin would have provided the tanks that Trump wanted to roll down Pennsylvania Avenue for his “Yuge military parade,” a staple of all dictatorial reigns. After helping Trump get re-elected just as he helped with the moron’s first presidential run, his U.S. puppet would have gutted NATO and spread a red carpet, sorry for the pun, so Putin wouldn’t get his jackboots muddy.
What happened to stopping the communism dominoes from falling? Dalton Trumbo wrote the quintessential anti-war movie “Johnny Got His Gun” only to be blacklisted as a communist sympathizer. What did all my classmates in high school die for in places like Khe Sahn? Where are the billions spent arming ourselves against a foe who beat on the United Nations table with his own shoe, promising with each slap that he would bury us?
We call Republican-held states red for a reason. Once the hardest opponents of Russia, now they are blatant apologists for the red star of communism. Or are they? Maybe they are still commie-haters but secret Putin-lovers because they know that their favorite ex-KGB agent in charge is no more a communist than Trump. At the core they are both simply criminals.
How so, Mr. McClintock? He is guilty by association and negligence. He steadfastly hung like a tail on Trump’s kite no matter how many illegal turns his GOPOT leader made. Even now, post-Trump, McClintock continues to promote the false narrative that Biden stole the election on one hand while he and his Republican cohorts use their other hand to deceitfully jury-rig the electoral districts and pollute the ballot box. If they continue to follow the modes of their deranged ex-president tune, our own country will be at the end of that row of dominoes falling to communist aggression without Vlad or his successor having fired a shot. That may be music to the conservative’s ears, but it is static to real patriots.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.