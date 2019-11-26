My heart goes out to the 53 Republican senators who will soon have to make a decision that will determine the future of our American democracy: Are abuse of power and obstruction of justice high crimes?
If they admit that these are high crimes and accept the fact that President Donald Trump is obviously – to me, at least – guilty of either or both, they will save their political souls, protect the honor of the presidency, show the world that our American brand of democracy is inviolable, and set the country back on the course of integrity.
If they vote against impeachment, in one fell swoop, they will destroy at least one of the lofty ideals of our great American experiment in democracy: the honor of the office. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. They have to decide whether to put country before self-interest, sound governance ahead of political strategy, honor above corruption. What a choice! A rock. A hard place. My heart truly goes out to them.
This may be the most naive belief ever admitted by an armchair American, but I think the Senate Republicans are rooting for the Democrats because they’re the only hope they have of not being squeezed into that uncomfortable crevice between their legacy and political expediency. Only the Democrats can save them from having to decide between their party and the future of the presidency. Their only hope is that the case against Trump will be so solid, so demanding, so well documented, that one and then two and then an avalanche of Republican senators will feel compelled to admit that they’ve had enough of this man who has systematically destroyed their party’s honor and the honored institutions of the government they are constitutionally sworn to protect.
They didn’t expect or want him to be their candidate; they didn’t expect him to win the election; and when he did, they held their collective breath – and sometimes their noses – that he wouldn’t do anything so egregious they’d have to vote up or down whether it was a high crime.
Abuse of power is a high crime, and now their worst nightmare haunts them every day in the corridors of power they so want to protect from that kind of abuse. If Trump gets away with this, what kind of future does that portend for our country? I truly believe that in the back rooms of the capitol and Senate office buildings, Republicans meet daily to discuss strategy, waiting, waiting for the first defector to step forward and admit that enough is enough, this president must be convinced to resign, for the sake of the country, the party and the democracy they cherish as much as the Democrats.
Call me naive, but I think it’s delusional to think this is not happening on a regular basis throughout Washington, D.C. It’s just that no Republican has enough courage to be the first to step up.
It’s time for him to go. Sorry, Donald, my heart goes out to you, too, but you’ve put your fellow Republicans – and the nation – in a difficult position, and no president can be allowed to weaponize the power of the U.S. government and its foreign policy for personal political gain and get away with it. To exonerate that behavior is to drive a stake into the heart of our nation, a stake that history will use to judge the 53 senators who now have to choose between political self-interest and country. They are in an anguished position; damned if they do or don’t. They need a savior, someone to be the first, the first patriot in their party. When Sen. Mitch McConnell says that the Democrats need to convince senators to vote for impeachment, it’s not a dare, it’s a hope, his only real hope of saving his party’s integrity.
If Republican voters want to save our democracy, and our nation and their party, it’s time for them to contact their senators and tell them that they will continue to support the party’s conservative ideology, its agenda and its goals, and they will continue to contribute to their campaigns, but they can no longer turn a blind eye to the criminality and corruption of their party’s standard bearer. They need to remind them that this nightmare also keeps them awake at night, walking the dim recesses of their own conscience.
The Democrats are doing Republicans a favor by pushing the impeachment process forward with expeditious speed because they want them to have time to find a new candidate for 2020. The White House’s obstruction, court fights and delays are only making matters worse. Trump needs to be out of office by the spring of 2020 so that a new candidate can lead the party toward November; a new candidate Republicans can vote for with a clear conscience.
I may be naive, but I’m not so naive that I believe the Democrats are speeding up the process as a favor to their colleagues across the aisle. They’re speeding it up because they know the president’s resignation from office is the only palatable solution Republicans have to America’s greatest crisis. If he remains in office and the Senate trial begins, the stakes will be too high and the body politic will be right under the point.
It’ll take 20 Republicans to decide whether that stake is driven into the soul of our democracy or the heart of corruption. Let’s hope the Democrats can persuade them with the evidence to make the right choice. Let’s hope they’re paid a visit by their better angels.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch.