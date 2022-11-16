Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, the Nov. 8 election results were not official.
The English scholar, Robert Burton, coined the phrase “Penny wise and pound foolish” 400 years ago. Published in his book “The Anatomy of Melancholy,” Burton wrote the book to battle his chronic depression.
Now, I’m depressed. Who knew that a phrase from 400 years ago would so apply to Calaveras County?
The voters of Calaveras just voted down Measure A, which would have added a 1% sales tax to benefit ten local fire agencies. That’s one penny per dollar of retail sales—excluding fuel and gas. The money was to be used 100% for firefighter staffing, training, equipment, and facilities. Visitors to Calaveras pay a good chunk of sales taxes, thus helping to fund our firefighters.
I ran into three firefighters getting some lunch at a local eatery in Valley Springs. I told one of the men that I was sorry the measure hadn’t passed. He agreed with me and pointed at the other two men and stated, “both of them will be gone by December.” He figured more layoffs were in the works and likely services would have to be cut.
I mentioned that the Jenny Lind Fire Station had done numerous well-checks, picking my father off the floor when he had fallen and twice when his blood sugar had dropped too low from an insulin shot until we figured out the proper dose.
“That might be one service we have to cut,” he said. “I’ve lived in Calaveras all my life, but I’m thinking about moving. And if I go, my parents and grandparents are going with me.”
Insurance agents are already hinting that more people might get their insurance canceled. Insurance rates have skyrocketed, if you’ve noticed. They might get a lot higher. Will rents get higher? This is where the “penny-wise, pound-foolish” phrase kicks in. So maybe you save a few bucks in sales tax, but your fire insurance rate jumps up $500 to $1,000. That’s if you can get insurance.
I had a wholesale nursery for over 30 years in a properly zoned area of Calaveras, but my insurance company canceled me because of the liability. Then I couldn’t find insurance and finally had my little bout with the California Fair Plan that wanted me to cut down or cut way back a lot of trees around my house I planted 30 years ago. I gave up the business and could again get regular fire insurance and told the California Fair Plan, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
And I don’t live in a high fire zone. I am not surrounded by forest. I live within a mile of a fire station. Good luck to people higher in elevation.
Measure A was trailing by only 237 votes, but there were 730 undervotes. Undervotes are people who declined to vote at all on the measure. Likely they didn’t understand the measure, so they left it blank.
We know that in this county, we have those who vote “no” on anything that may raise their taxes. But what if it raised your fire insurance? I guess you have to pick your poison. I saw people online claiming that Sacramento would take the money “because they always do.” Or that politicians would get their hands on the money. All false. The measure was very clear. We could only use the money for Calaveras firefighter staffing, training, equipment, and facilities. We all got the material in the mail in our voting guides. Information was available online and in newspapers.
Does anyone read anymore?
You know who is always first on the scene of any accident or emergency? Who saves your home if it catches on fire? Who does thousands of well-checks? Who will come to your home and test for carbon monoxide? Firefighters.
When I was 8 years old, I got hit from behind by one of two motorcycles racing down our street while we were playing dodgeball. The handlebar hit my head. The motorcyclist crashed, and I went flying through the air. Blood squirted out of my head, and I had road rash on my arms and legs. My sister quickly applied pressure to my head. Kids stood around me in a circle as I looked up. Someone asked if I was going to die. Call 9-1-1? Nah, we didn’t have that yet. My dad bundled me up and put me in the car and drove me to the family doctor. I got my head stitched up. Bandages on my arms and legs and sent home. No X-rays. No follow-up. My parents gave me some aspirin for my headache when we got home. (This is where someone says, “I knew he got hit in the head.”)
Is that the kind of service you want? Probably not. So next time you get a chance to vote for firefighter protection, vote “yes”!