Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.

Forty years ago, I was living on the Island of Maui, and happy as an ophi clam at high tide, when I vacationed at Tahoe to discover Ski Incline, now known as Diamond Peak.

