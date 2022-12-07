The day of 12/03/2022 should go down in American history as one of our worst ever. A former president of the U.S. just declared the U.S. constitution and "all rules, regulations, and articles be terminated"! How is it that this man got 70 million-plus votes in the last presidential election? As part of that 70-plus million, 60% of voters in Calaveras County wanted him to “serve” a second term.
I would like to share the following from a comment section I read recently:
If you believe that someone is a billionaire without seeing their tax returns;
A genius but they hide their college grades;
A great businessman if they bankrupt their own casinos;
An irresistible ladies' man who has to pay for sex;
A philanthropist when their charity was shut down for fraud;
A Christian if they never attend church;
An innocent man if they refuse to testify—
then you're not just as gullible as it gets—
you're probably a Trump supporter. -"Iconoclast"