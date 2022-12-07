Editor

The day of 12/03/2022 should go down in American history as one of our worst ever. A former president of the U.S. just declared the U.S. constitution and "all rules, regulations, and articles be terminated"! How is it that this man got 70 million-plus votes in the last presidential election? As part of that 70-plus million, 60% of voters in Calaveras County wanted him to “serve” a second term.

