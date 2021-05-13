As a general rule, conservatives (Republicans) dislike change, as in, “What was good enough for grandpa is good enough for me,” or, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” They favor as little governmental regulation in their lives as possible.
Progressives (Democrats) like change and see a big role for governmental actions to improve peoples’ lives. Social security disability insurance (SSDI), social security insurance (SSI) and unemployment insurance (UI) were passed during democratic administrations, as was health insurance, so-called Obamacare. All those programs have support from a majority of voters, but many Republicans fear social programs will surely lead to communism or socialism, a near impossibility given that our government contains three powerful branches: executive, legislative and judicial. We citizens can replace two of them every two or four years.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats have enough supporters to control our government eternally; besides, both parties have “on the fence” voters on some matters who may switch sides on certain issues. Additionally, Independents compose most of California’s voters and they decide the fate of most proposed laws. They generally lean left or right but can go either way depending on the subject.
Progressive-favored technological progress is often a double-edged sword; take steam power for an early example. In England in the late 1700s, the speed of steam-powered weaving looms cost many hand weavers their skilled jobs. Naturally, hand weavers were upset. In the early 1800s steam-powered locomotives were introduced in England. Change was slow at first, but as railroad tracks were laid and steam locomotive technology improved, horse-drawn wagons and carriages were restricted to short-distance transportation from railroads and to regions where locomotives did not operate. The income of teamsters and wagonmakers were affected negatively, but travel by stagecoach was bumpy, dusty, cold in winter and hot in summer, so travelers enjoyed a much faster, cleaner and smoother trip on a train. As was the case with weavers, the work lost by teamsters was mostly replaced with other jobs. Not all was perfection with train travel in “the good old days.” A wood or coal heater might keep passengers near the heater warm, but opening windows was the only option on the hot days, thus allowing smoke from the locomotive’s exhaust to irritate passengers’ lungs.
England’s adoption of steam power made the country the world leader in producing products at unbeatable prices and steam-powered locomotives delivered the goods with speed and cost savings. Naturally, a great many conservatives preferred the good old days but progress, as usual, won the day.
However, not all was sweetness and light; coal-fired steam engines and heaters produced smog blankets that obscured the sun in industrialized cities, creating unhealthy, even deadly health problems. Nonetheless, the pay for most agricultural workers was so poor great multitudes left healthy country living and moved to polluted cities for better pay. The influxes led to immigrant-created slums where sanitation was nearly nonexistent. For example, today’s charming architectural style in many English cities, where each additional story extends beyond the lower one, had a practical, for the time, purpose. Toilets were nonexistent in low-income housing, so human waste was simply tossed out a handy window, leading to experienced pedestrians walking close to the building and visitors learning quickly. Slaughterhouses, restricted of course to a poor part of town, dumped animal offal into the street, creating, along with human waste, very odorous and very unhealthy neighborhood slums. For those able to live in more pleasant, cleaner and more sanitary neighborhoods, life was much better, even with the wealthy controlling many aspects of life for the commoners. Control by the rich created some problems, but average persons do not revolt, unless life gets unbearable.
Such as happened in Russia. The common Russian suffered greatly during and after World War I. People were hungry and freezing because of a drastic shortage of food and coal. The desperate average person noticed the well-connected and wealthy were doing OK; angry citizens rioted in the cities in early 1917, the government sent troops who futilely tried to control the insurgents. In October 1917, a revolution occurred; while more than two factions battled, the two main opposing groups were the Bolsheviks (Reds) and counter revolutionaries (Whites). After several years of bloody battles, the Reds prevailed, culminating in them forming the Communist Party. (The preceding paragraph gives a very brief and incomplete account; there are informative books covering this world-shaking event.) Theoretically, with communism all Russians shared equally, but as always happens, the well-connected were much better off. Communism did not last; it disintegrated in 1991 along with the Soviet Union. Today’s Russia remains a totalitarian country as do too many others in our struggling world. We have never enjoyed a stable and peaceful world, although some claim it is coming; the best advice is “don’t hold your breath,” but “enjoy your blessings.”
Ted Shannon is a Mokelumne Hill resident and a retired CHP officer. Contact him at tsuj12@yahoo.com.