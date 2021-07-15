Mokelumne Hill’s Fourth of July celebration officially kicked off at 11 a.m. with a rousing fly-over by a World War II fighter plane. My day started a little earlier. At 7 a.m. I drove to Raley’s to pick up the Times crossword puzzle (Sacramento Bee). Back home, I parked and hurried uphill for the pancake breakfast. Next, back home to lug four plastic chairs up to the Hotel Leger porch so our guests would have curbside seats. Last roundtrip was to change clothes, and then back up to snag a bloody Mary, a very welcome addition to the pancake breakfast.
Settled in to guard my chairs (I’m not used to leaving my stuff unattended) it dawned on me that Main Street was already blocked off when I drove by. And the many volunteers had been sweating. I realized that while my hectic morning had been for my own enjoyment, the volunteers’ hectic morning had been for the same thing, my enjoyment. Volunteering is funny that way. It takes a massive amount of effort to pull off such an event.
New to town, I only know a few of the names of those volunteers. Still, after a year of sheltering in place and masks and vaccines, and not being able to see my grandkids, I want this article to convey my gratitude to those who helped give us a return to normalcy. The virus will decide if that serenity lasts but the parade was a godsend.
The plane, piloted by Buddy Robinson, was a Nanchang CJ6-A, a Chinese fighter used at one time as a trainer for Migs. Buddy expressed his regret that the smoke wasn’t working on parade day, but I didn’t notice a sag in the crowd excitement. It was just a great way to announce the start of the parade.
After that came the grand marshal in a golf cart bedecked with stuffed lions, the mascot of the Lions Club who sponsored and labored to make the event a success. Ladies on horseback followed, and one lady on foot was dressed up like a unicorn, the rear legs on wheels, a human eagle astride it. Vintage cars gunned their engines, and I did recognize a couple of those drivers. First responder vehicles drew much applause and I know the audience was showing an appreciation that went way beyond the candy being tossed out from the vehicles.
I sat next to Kathy, a longtime (notice I didn’t say “old”) Moke Hill resident. She identified people for me. It isn’t her fault I have a poor memory for names. I had a great time anyway. Several times a gray cat wandered up and down the clogged main street. I suggested that the Lions Club should have put a parade number on it/him/her.
The man sitting off the curb directly in front of me had staked out his spot at 6:30 a.m. He also came prepared. At one point I was whining that the pancake bloody Marys were excellent but my new, but out-of-shape knees just weren’t cooperating. Overhearing me, my neighbor, I believe he was from San Andreas, pulled out a big jar of homemade bloody Mary mix and poured me a refill. His concoction was equally delicious and much appreciated.
It was a good day. It ended with a reality check, as the yin and yang of life sometimes demands. Around 10 p.m. the dogs went crazy because outside a red pickup (male) and a white SUV (female) had parked in China Gardens, engines running and lights on. The drivers said goodbye, but when the woman began to back up, the guy lit a piece of fireworks off behind her. She may have been expecting it, but I was not. Cal Fire’s battle to save our hill still resonates with us. Moke Hill experienced the same situation. I guess you had to have been there. Maybe the red truck driver was. Maybe he was capping off a good day with a little fun.
Whatever the reason, this one late-night act is why I growl when I drive by fireworks booths. I know they are huge fundraisers for clubs and civic organizations. My VFW post took a huge loss from the fireworks ban. It’s a tough, complex issue, just like all the other political grenades we juggle. I guess I’d just prefer to not have someone lighting off a device spewing sparks in my driveway in July with so much dry grass around. Many of those who lost homes, even loved ones, to raging summer fires might agree with me. Now it is just no-harm, no-foul.
It was still a good day, one to be remembered for many reasons. But please remember, community events don’t happen without people donating time and money. And sweat. With my knees mending, I plan to help when and wherever I can.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.