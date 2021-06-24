The first thing my dramatic arts teacher said was, “Theater is the willful suspension of disbelief.” People, he said, pay good money to sit in a darkened auditorium and watch a make-believe story. The sets are scrim, the words scripted, the music coming from a band not quite hidden below the tilted stage. It is not real, but the audience chooses to believe it is. Politics and professional wrestling also require the same suspension of disbelief.
So, approaching the ring today is Mitch (Grim Reaper) McConnell and Kevin (Rick Flair-less) McCarthy, with Tom (House Mouse) McClinTrump in the wings. I call them the “Mac Attack,” but I need a fourth to have a match. There are other “Mcs” in Congress, but I am hands down nominating Joe (Redcoat) Manchin, Democrat senator from West Virginia, because his persona fits so well with the other three.
It’s not just about the conservative/evangelical audience drinking the conservative Kool-Aid. Polls show that Manchin’s constituents support Biden’s proposed infrastructure and voting overhaul initiatives two to one. Still, as a DINO (Democrat in name only) Manchin delights in pouring salt in Biden’s gas tank. With his obstructionist tendencies, he’s the perfect fourth we need for a non-fight title match. It’s OK if they fight each other; no one will get hurt—it is all for the audience.
At least wrestling fans know they are watching a slapstick vaudeville act. They expect a well-choreographed drama when they order their tickets. Unfortunately, the political audience buys into the fake machinations in Congress. The two diverge because pro wrestling is benign, while some of its political counterparts are actively trying to destroy our democracy. Remember, Lincoln was shot by an actor in a theater.
Republicans are hip to the fact that their own audience wants to believe their charade. Have the GOP politicians simply run out of ideas and are just playing Rope-a-dope? No, but I enjoy the irony of the Mac Attack style. The only thing these guys want to “attack” are the rights of voters who might have the audacity to vote Democrat or want an abortion. We heard warnings that all elections are “rigged” back in 2015. That so-called fact could then be hauled out in 2020 if things didn’t go the GOP’s way. It didn’t, but it’s hypocritical that the Republicans who won their races on the same “rigged” ballots had no problem grabbing their seats. Real governing, like wrestlers faking an injury, was carried out on a stretcher long ago.
Those propagating “The Big Lie” also know it is a fabrication, as is theater, pro wrestling and politics. The losing party’s endless recounts and audits by bogus companies like Cyber Ninjas may turn up a dozen or two bogus ballots (counting only the Democrat ballots makes the task a lot easier no doubt) when the margin of victory was in the thousands. Nevertheless, it must be hard to keep up the charade of believing all the hoopla. Sure, you move on from the last show, be that stage or squared ring, but once the Kool-Aid is chugged, the body absorbs the administration’s misinformation and makes it part of the organism. This necessary psychological trope then morphs into a flawed ideology.
The old adages are best. Mama Tuck’s favorite: “Tell one lie and you have to tell 10 to cover up the original fib.” One party, who shall remain anonymous, and a couple of Democrat imposters, realized the wisdom of this warning early on in the last administration’s reign of lies. They’ve been shoveling fertilizer on the bogus claims ever since.
The obvious GOP fight strategies aside, we still have a democracy. That is why the Grim Reaper proclaims that “100% of my focus is defeating the Biden agenda.” His previous focus was to “ensure that Obama is a one-term president.” How did that work out for you, Mitch? They make no pretense that their goals are not constituent-driven or, God forbid, what is best for the country as a whole. Their sole focus is maintaining white control of our government. Pesky items like climate, water, dark money, even draining the swamp they wade in, have to wait. So, while the GOP goes through its headless dying snake dance, the really dangerous reptiles who never die stack the deck. To wit, a hugely conservative Supreme Court and appellate system and state laws that exclude non-white voters.
Their supporters, knowing full well what’s happening, still pound the table to distract the world from what’s going on. They go to the rallies to listen to people like the My Pillow guy. It’s great theater, but not policy. Oh yeah, the one thing my drama teacher mentioned after the “suspension” quote above was to write it down, it would be on the final exam. Would that conservatives had been in that class.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website tucknrole.com.