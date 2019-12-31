Editor
Last week, I ran out of gas on the grade on Highway 49 (13 curves) coming from Jackson. My friend Kathey came along and stopped and climbed to the top of the hill and alerted traffic that I was stuck in the lane.
Another friend stopped, and then ran and got me some gas in Mokelumne Hill. In the meantime, two men that I didn’t know stopped and wanted to help. One got in my car and rolled it back across two lanes, while the other kept the cars stopped until he got it across both lanes and into a safe place. Then all the traffic started rolling. Almost every car rolled down their window and asked if I was all right and if I needed anything and if they could help. Talk about Christmas spirit!
Thank you all for your help and your concern.
Lucy Thein,
San Andreas