I was raised in a Democratic family, and over the years of my adulthood I’ve voted in every single election, but also became increasingly disenchanted with politics in general. About 20 years ago I switched my voter registration from Democrat to undeclared, at the same time vowing to vote for whomever I thought was the best candidate, regardless of party. Since then I’ve most often found myself voting for whomever I would term the lesser of two evils, and in the last presidential election I voted for Hillary Clinton even though I really didn’t like her, because I liked Donald Trump even less.
Now I’d like to tell you about a recent visit I paid to my elderly aunt in Florida. This lady is my mother’s only sister; they were both born in Arkansas to parents who were barely making ends meet shortly after the Great Depression. The family was Lutheran Democrats, and my aunt started out that way as well, to the point where she and her husband were very active not only in the local church, but also in the local Democratic Party. However, over a course of years my uncle became wealthy and well-connected through newspapers, banking and politics, and about 50 years ago that branch of the family moved to the East Coast and became Republicans. We remained close family, though, and kept in touch over the years, despite the distance and differences in economic status. In the past couple of years both my mother and my uncle have died, and so my husband and I decided to visit my aunt because she’s getting older and has lost so many of the important people in her life. But, especially in the current political climate, I knew we had to scrupulously avoid the topic of politics. I resolved to do so, and instead keep conversation light.
But women will be women, and my aunt and I stayed up late one night talking after my husband went to bed. We didn’t talk politics per se, instead we talked about life in general, the importance of family, and eventually we got to the heavier topics of abortion, Christianity, and the U.S. Constitution. What I happily learned is that we had more in common than either of us knew.
When the conversation turned to the Constitution, it was because my aunt shared that throughout her life she has kept government as a priority of her interests. When they were Democrats, her husband held a leadership position in government during the Kennedy administration, so she certainly has insights into how politics work. What she told me was that she was very worried about the Constitution right now and she hoped that people were paying attention. I told her I was also very worried about the Constitution. She was glad to hear it. This conversation took place a few days before the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Trump.
I’m hearing Trump’s supporters do not seem swayed by what they’ve seen and heard in the impeachment hearings. I find this not only alarming but also confusing. It’s alarming because what I see is Trump has been working hard to destroy our relationship with former allies, create new alignments with dictators and oligarchs, ignore the law whenever it suits him, and divide the country such that we are ripe to be overtaken by a foreign adversary. These are my own conclusions after watching almost all of the proceedings, but also reading multiple other sources of information, including the first 100 or so pages of the Mueller Report. If my conclusions are correct, and if Trump is elected again, American democracy is dead. This bothers me so much that it hurts when I see people waving the American flag alongside a “Trump 2020” banner, because I believe that supporting Trump is the antithesis of patriotism.
I haven’t mentioned the impeachment proceedings to my aunt, but I’ve been thinking a great deal about her predicament. She’s a very intelligent, educated and well-read individual, and I’m pretty certain she has also read the Mueller Report, among other things, for herself. Her dilemma is now whether to vote her conscience (against Trump and for the Constitution), or her pocketbook. Since she’s nearing the end of her life and has three generations of descendants who are dependent upon her fortune, I would understand if she decides she has to vote for big money again. But why the average person would vote for Trump again is what bewilders me.
So that’s my question to you: if you have been paying attention, and you still support Trump’s re-election, what is your reasoning? There must be something I’m missing, and I and many others would genuinely like to hear your responses to my questions. But I also have to ask, do you really want another four years of this constant divisiveness between families and neighbors? And what if my theory is correct and Trump actually is working to destroy American Democracy and create an oligarchy for himself like Russia or Saudi Arabia? Would you be okay with living in a country like that from now on (even after Trump is dead), or could you maybe consider a different candidate this election-time?
Melanie Blaylock resides in Valley Springs with her husband and dog. She can be contacted at melanieb96@comcast.net.