Editor
This may be a bit long for letters to the Editor, but it’s a discussion we need to have.
The United States has declared war on China. The USA/China relationship is the most important international relationship that the United States can possibly have for the coming century – bar none! Our leaders in government and the media are doing everything they can to poison that relationship, all to gain useless, meaningless, propaganda coups. It’s a bad, bad, BAD mistake.
What is war? Is ideological warfare war? Is a trade war war? Is cyber warfare war? Is the Cold War war? Is propaganda warfare war? Is economic sabotage war? It’s all war. Donald Trump has declared war on China. The U.S. has been waging propaganda war and the rest of it against China since the Communist revolution, but it was mostly low key and out of sight. It was never so openly declared as it is now.
The U.S. has the world’s largest economy by nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). China has the world’s largest economy by Purchase Power Parity (PPP). In other words, we have more money than they have, but they have more farms and factories than we have. China has four times America’s population. That government has an 85% approval rating among the Chinese people. Those people are solidly united behind their government. The U.S. government has a 33% approval rating among the American people AND we’re a deeply divided nation. Following the next big crash in the world economy, or just a deep recession in the American economy, China will have the world’s largest economy by any measure.
The main advantage that the U.S. has is military power. However, military power is an asset only if it is actually used in a war, and only then if it wins the war. If it is never used in war, or if it loses the war, or if it’s just used to suppress some other power, or if it is just used to occupy somebody else’s country where it doesn’t actually gain something, then it’s just a big liability. China is a Confucian culture. They operate on wisdom. The U.S. is a monotheist culture. We operate on power. China is too wise to engage the United States in a military conflict that will cause grave damage to both countries and will gain nothing for either of them. China will just go on practicing military maneuvers that will keep the U.S.A. armed and alarmed and squandering endless wealth on a vast war machine that serves no worthwhile purpose in this world.
Under a continuous barrage of anti-Chinese propaganda, unproven accusations of intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, human rights abuses, and other immoral behavior, anti-Chinese sentiment among the American people is increasing. That’s the objective of Donald Trump’s propaganda war against China. But that’s a two-way street. Under a continuous barrage of anti-Chinese propaganda, and unproven accusations of intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, human rights abuses, and other immoral behavior, anti-American sentiment among the Chinese people is increasing. The U.S.-China relationship is the most important international relationship that the United States can possibly have for the coming century. Poisoning that relationship is a bad, bad, BAD mistake!
Will Moore,
Valley Springs